Tails Wagging over Launch of Pet Supplies Plus Autoship Subscription Program
Hundreds of Locations in 36 States to Offer New Recurring Delivery Service. Pet parents who subscribe to Autoship will receive a substantial discount on eligible items in their first order, and will continue to receive sale pricing, plus an extra 5% off future orders. In addition to exclusive discounts, Autoship subscribers will receive free delivery on all orders over $35 while earning Neighbor Rewards on qualifying items. Neighbor Rewards enables pet owners to earn freebies just for buying their pet’s favorite brands.www.franchising.com