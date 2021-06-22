Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pet Services

Tails Wagging over Launch of Pet Supplies Plus Autoship Subscription Program

By Pet Supplies Plus
franchising.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHundreds of Locations in 36 States to Offer New Recurring Delivery Service. Pet parents who subscribe to Autoship will receive a substantial discount on eligible items in their first order, and will continue to receive sale pricing, plus an extra 5% off future orders. In addition to exclusive discounts, Autoship subscribers will receive free delivery on all orders over $35 while earning Neighbor Rewards on qualifying items. Neighbor Rewards enables pet owners to earn freebies just for buying their pet’s favorite brands.

www.franchising.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pet Supplies Plus#Pet Foods#Neighbor Rewards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pet Services
News Break
Delivery Service
News Break
Pets
Related
Pet ServicesPosted by
SPY

Spoil Your Pet With One of These Subscription Boxes

When payday comes around and you treat yourself to a new watch, pair of shoes or aftershave, you might find your four-legged friend looking up at you wondering why you got something and they didn’t. Aside from the everyday necessities of dog food and poo bags, it can be easy to forget to give your dog a present every now and then.
Animalspetproductnews.com

Phillips Pet Food & Supplies Adds Canine Caviar to Distribution Portfolio

Phillips Pet Food & Supplies has begun distributing Canine Caviar in its Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Florida, South Carolina, Michigan, Texas, Arizona, Oregon, Colorado, Montana and Northern California distribution centers. “There is nothing like Canine Caviar on the market today for pet parents,” said Elizabeth Thibodeau, senior vice president of merchandising and...
Pet Servicesreviewed.com

The 9 best places to buy pet supplies online

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Pets are so much more than animals that live in our homes. They’re our best friends, our family, and in many cases, our main sources of entertainment and comfort. As such, we tend to spoil our dogs and cats (and hamsters and lizards and fish) with treats, toys, outfits, and the best pet products we can find.
Charleston, SClive5news.com

Pet Helpers hosts pet supply distribution event

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston pet owners in need got a helping hand on Saturday thanks to a local shelter and a national retailer. Pet owners lined up at Pet Helpers on James Island to pick up free dog food, cat litter and other pet supplies that were donated to the shelter by online pet store Chewy.
Trussville, ALPosted by
The Trussville Tribune

Pet Supplies Plus coming to Trussville

By Erica Thomas, managing editor TRUSSVILLE — A new pet supply retailer is coming to Trussville. Pet Supplies Plus will be located at 1672 Gadsden Highway. The location, in The Promenade at Tutwiler Farm shopping center, is the location of the former LifeWay Christian store that closed in 2019. The sign design for the new […]
Buffalo, NYpetproductnews.com

Siberian Husky Wins Pet Supplies Plus’ #CoPilotPets Campaign

Mishka, a Siberian husky from Buffalo, N.Y., is the winner of the #CoPilotPets campaign, a collaboration between Pet Supplies Plus and global care provider Ziebart to promote pet safety and comfort, as well as car protection during summer road trip season. The two companies featured a video contest earlier in June on Instagram spotlighting the “interesting reactions” pets can have to the question: “Wanna go for a ride?”
ShoppingPosted by
Rolling Stone

Amazon Quietly Launches a Monthly Vinyl Subscription Service

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Vinyl is more popular than it’s been since the mid 1980s, and if you’ve just gotten your first...
AnimalsObserver-Reporter

Best Buds program creating happy tails

Over the last five months, 12 animals have found their forever homes with the help of Best Buds, an adoptable pet of the week program that publicizes available dogs, cats and rabbits in the region. Formed in February, the program started with an end-of-year charity event started by a local...
Animalspetproductnews.com

PIJAC Launches Study to Support Amphibian Pet Businesses

The Pet Industry Joint Advisory Council (PIJAC) is launching a study to examine the social and economic attributes of amphibian pet businesses and how beneficial and harmful microbes operate in a trade network. The effort is in collaboration with the University of Tennessee Knoxville and other academic partners. “This information...
Petsnashvillemedicalnews.com

Pet Therapy Program Launches at Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford

An innovative pet therapy program launched last week at Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford with Magnolia Grace, a sweet three-year-old poodle nicknamed Maggie. After completing a year-long training program to prepare her for community service, Maggie was welcomed to Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford at a blessing ceremony led by hospital chaplain Keith Travis. Maggie and her handler Nancy Wiggs had the opportunity to meet and bond with several patients. Nancy, a longtime Murfreesboro resident, said that Maggie's hobbies include bird-watching, eating treats, and pestering her labrador brother.
Food & Drinksgoodhousekeeping.com

Lewis & Baker has launched a brownie and blondie subscription service

These days, there are delivery subscription services for everything. Be it flowers or beauty products, you can get pretty much anything you desire popped through your letterbox once a month. It's good news for cake fans, as bakery Lewis & Baker has launched a brand new cake delivery service! Anyone...
Fort Collins, COpetsplusmag.com

PetDine Launches Next Phase in Pet Supplement Innovation

(PRESS RELEASE) FORT COLLINS, CO — PetDine, a leading manufacturer of private-label pet products, is committed to creating pet products that disrupt the industry and provide its contract manufacturing pet supplement clients with clear product differentiation. To this end, the company has launched a new, state-of-the-art, 1200 square foot research and development lab called The Martina Holmes Innovation Lab. Named for PetDine’s founding member Ken Munsch’s mother, The Martina Holmes Innovation Lab provides greater opportunities for PetDine to explore deeper research and technology to support clients’ brands in the private-label pet supplement and pet treat space.
Weston, WVWDTV

Tails and Tales library program inspires Luv 4 Animals adoption event

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Four legged friends visited the Louis Bennett Public Library in Weston for a pet adoption event. Luv 4 Animals, a local volunteer organization to help pets find their forever homes, brought some pets to the library. These pets were from the Lewis Upshur Animal Control and were ready to be adopted.
Environmentbusinessden.com

Startup launches subscription-based service for hard-to-recycle items

Dave Kiefner said he wants to foster a circular economy — an economic system aimed at eliminating waste and the continual use of resources — with his new subscription-based recycling business. The 39-year-old launched The Happy Beetle — which takes hard-to-recycle items such as paint, wine corks and eyeglasses and...
Vineland, NJAtlantic City Press

V'land women hold pet supplies drive

Project chair June Lang of the Vineland Woman’s Club sorts through donations for the South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter at the end of the club’s month-long pet supplies drive. Among the items donated were cat and dog food, treats, toys and grooming supplies. Also donated was special kitten food and milk replacement formula to help feed the numerous kittens being housed at the shelter. Each month, club members collect items for donation to various local charitable organizations as part of its support to the community.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Games Workshop Details Warhammer+ Subscription Service, Launches August 25

Games Workshop have released the first details for Warhammer+, an upcoming subscription service for all things Warhammer. Warhammer+ was originally announced as a streaming service that will host all of the upcoming Warhammer animated shows currently in development. However, this is not the only thing that the service will provide. The subscription will also offer access to apps, backlogs of old Warhammer books and magazines, VIP perks, hobby streams, and exclusive miniatures.

Comments / 0

Community Policy