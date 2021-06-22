Reintroducing Sparks: Edgar Wright and Russell and Ron Mael on The Sparks Brothers

Edgar Wright’s career is full of high-energy tributes to the contents of his bookshelves, like zombie movies (“Shaun of the Dead”), action flicks (“Hot Fuzz”), giallo horror (his upcoming “Last Night in Soho”), and more. But the closest that Edgar Wright has come to making an out-and-out movie about creativity itself is “The Sparks Brothers,” his new 140-minute documentary about his favorite band, Sparks (read Brandon Towns' four-star review here). As it details 50 years of catchy songs and enigmatic lyrics from brothers Russell and Ron Mael, the movie celebrates integrity and innovation, and the tenuous popularity of being such a singular creative force. Wright gives the band (and their 250+ songs) a loving sales pitch to a wide audience, with the endorsement of an incredible list of music legends who are interviewed. It’s the public appreciation the band has long been worthy of, from a filmmaker whose own appreciation of keeping things lively matches that of Sparks’ music.