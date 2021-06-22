Cancel
Public Health

Birthday parties might have fueled COVID surges: study

By Theresa Braine
NY Daily News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBirthday parties might have fueled COVID surges during the darkest days, a new study suggests. Kiddie birthday parties, to be precise. Researchers matched coronavirus statistics with data on birthday parties and found 15.8 more positive coronavirus tests per 10,000 people than in households where no birthday party was held, said researchers. Adult birthdays were correlated with 5.8 more positive tests in the ensuing two weeks.

