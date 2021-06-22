Birthday parties might have fueled COVID surges: study

The coronavirus has infected 177 million people around the world. Some who've been stricken with the virus were fortunate enough to not experience any symptoms whatsoever, but others did not fare as well. Nearly 186,000 people in the U.S. have been hospitalized for COVID over the course of the last year and a half, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). While we know that certain preexisting conditions make some people more likely to end up hospitalized with COVID than others who emerge scot-free, now, new research has found other commonalities among those who experience severe cases of the coronavirus. A new study published on June 15 has found something else that nearly 50 percent of hospitalized COVID patients have in common.