Tony Arredondo, PE

bizjournals
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBringing over 35 years of experience from both TxDOT and the private sector, Tony has accepted the role of Director of Transportation for Walter P Moore’s Infrastructure Group. He specializes in the planning, design, and construction of highway-bridge projects and the maintenance and operation of facilities in roadway and highway right-of-way. In addition to project planning and executing complex solutions, Tony plays a significant role in client management and business development.

www.bizjournals.com
Businessbizjournals

Tony Amicon

Vice President & Office Lead at Civil & Environmental Consultants Inc. Tony Amicon, P.E., vice president, has moved into the role of Office Lead for CEC Cincinnati. With more than 30 years of experience, including the past 14 years with CEC, Tony has spent his career serving clients across numerous markets, including Power, Public Sector, Real Estate, and Manufacturing. He is a registered Professional Engineer in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Iowa, and West Virginia, having worked on hundreds of commercial, retail, industrial, state, federal, and residential projects.
Economybizjournals

People on the Move

Matt Grady is a Senior Search Consultant with Ingenium Talent. He specializes in our Engineering & Manufacturing practice areas while also providing expertise, consultation, and support to all areas of the business due to his tenure and extensive experience. Matt is a solutions-oriented Recruiter with a 24-year proven track record who maintains proactive relationships with clients and all levels of talent. We are grateful to have Matt on our team. #teamingenium.
Economyfinextra.com

Standard Bank collaborates with Transaction Capital to drive smarter payments

Standard Bank, Africa’s largest financial services organisation, has collaborated with Transaction Capital to develop an intelligent data solution that will empower businesses with a deeper understanding of consumers’ payment and transaction behaviours. Coined AUTHENTIFI, the value proposition is designed to assist businesses enhance risk management, optimise cost and efficiencies, and...
Businessbizjournals

Yessica Perez, CPA

EDUCATION: Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Accountancy from California State University – Sacramento. Calvetti Ferguson has promoted Yessica Perez to Tax Partner. Yessica has more than 10 years of experience in accounting and her practice is focused on providing high net worth individuals and family office clients with tax compliance and consulting services. She has served a broad range of U.S. middle-market and multinational clients and has expertise in a wide range of complex taxation matters.
Businessbizjournals

Brian Fischbach, PE, LEED AP

Director - Civil Engineering at Mackin Engineers & Consultants. EDUCATION: Pennsylvania State University - Penn State Main Campus (University Park, PA) New Hire: Brian Fischbach, PE Director of Civil Engineering - Mackin Engineers & Consultants As Mackin’s Director of Civil Engineering, Fischbach is responsible for program-level leadership as it relates to civil engineering services associated with traditional site development projects in PA, WV and OH. He will plan, direct, supervise and control the execution of all business, technical, fiscal, and administrative functions of assigned projects from conceptual design through construction.
Businessbizjournals

Moray Newton, AIA

Associate Principal/Project Manager at The S/L/A/M Collaborative Inc. Moray Newton, an associate principal and project manager, will manage business development for SLAM Philadelphia. His focus is to grow the firm’s national practice as design leaders of higher education facilities, a sector he has served for more than 20 years. He has managed projects from master planning and design to construction for some of the nation’s top colleges of medicine, science, engineering, and pharmacy. His career began in Bethlehem, PA and looks forward to returning to the market.
Charitiesbizjournals

Ally Parsons

Chief Development & Marketing Officer at Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee Inc. Parsons is responsible for key stakeholder relationships, messaging strategies and overseeing Second Harvest Food Bank's external affairs team that is accountable for philanthropy efforts, marketing and communications efforts, brand management and volunteer engagement.
Decatur, ALbizjournals

National Packaging in Decatur to lay off over 60 employees

Layoffs are on the way for an Alabama manufacturer that produces sachets, blister packs, canisters and other packaging materials. Decatur's National Packaging Co. Inc. invoked the WARN Act on June 8, notifying the Alabama Department of Commerce of its intent to lay off 62 employees. According to the company, the...
Constructionbizjournals

Marie Corbin, PE

Senior Project Manager, Water & Sewer Design at Goodwyn, Mills & Cawood, Inc. Goodwyn Mills Cawood is pleased to announce the addition of Marie Corbin, PE, to its engineering team in Georgia. Corbin joins GMC as a water and sewer design leader and senior project manager. She brings more than 15 years of experience in the water and wastewater industry, most recently serving as assistant director of the Augusta Utilities Department in Augusta, Ga.
Healthbizjournals

2021 Healthiest Employers

There's no doubt that well-being — physical, mental, emotional, social and financial — has been a prime focus for people in the last year. The Covid-19 pandemic allowed many Central Florida companies to shine in this area, as some were forced to change their own wellness practices while others with existing programs bolstered them.
Small BusinessYankton Daily Press

SBA Reconvenes Council On Underserved Communities

SIOUX FALLS — The U.S. Small Business Administration has announced that it is reconvening the Council on Underserved Communities (CUC) under the authority of the Federal Advisory Committee Act (FACA). In conjunction with the Biden-Harris Administration’s agenda, the restoration of the Council will help support the SBA’s prioritization of equity across its programs and initiatives. The Council will consist of 20 diverse stakeholders from every region of the country tasked with advising the SBA on strengthening and improving its strategies to help underserved communities.
Societybizjournals

The search for diversity

Meet two St. Louis organizations helping eradicate the myth that diverse talent is hard to find. All Black Creative and ConstructReach are operating disparate sectors, but their mission is the same: To ensure companies understand there’s plenty of Black talent for them to hire and that finding a diversified pool of job candidates isn’t as hard as some companies think it is.
King County, WAbizjournals

Recovery grants available to small businesses in unincorporated King County

King County launched its Revive and Thrive grant program for small businesses this week as part of a $4.5 million economic recovery initiative. The program is for small businesses with fewer than 30 employees and $3 million per year or less in gross revenue. The businesses must be in unincorporated areas such as White Center, Skyway, Fall City, Fairwood, Vashon and parts of Federal Way.
Melbourne, FLhometownnewsbrevard.com

FIT College of Business renews accreditation

MELBOURNE — Nearly three dozen undergraduate and graduate-level degree programs at Florida Tech’s Nathan M. Bisk College of Business have been accredited by the International Accreditation Council for Business Education (IACBE). The IACBE Board of Commissioners considered and approved Florida Tech’s request for the accreditation at its April 2021 meeting.
San Francisco, CAbizjournals

San Francisco launches $12 million small business recovery loan fund

San Francisco small businesses financially reeling from the pandemic now have a new pool of cash they can access. Mayor London Breed on Thursday announced the launch of a $12 million program designed to provide zero percent interest loans to both new and existing businesses. Working with state-backed lending partners and local community-based partners, the mayor's office says it has now leveraged additional funding to offer small businesses loans ranging up to $100,000, making it the city's largest small business loan program to date.
Midland County, MIkisswtlz.com

Delta College Trustees Seek to Fill Midland County Vacancy

The Delta College Board of Trustees is looking for a Midland County resident to fill a vacancy created by the resignation of Andre Buckley. The new trustee would be appointed to the seat until a successor is elected and qualified at the next regular community college election in 2022. Qualifications...
Constructionbizjournals

Scott Kimzey

Senior Director, Preconstruction at McCownGordon Construction. With more than 25 years of experience in the industry, Scott Kimzey has been promoted to Senior Director of Preconstruction. Scott’s depth of estimating experience gives him the knowledge needed to develop creative, cost-saving solutions which help project owners achieve their goals. Over his career, Scott has worked on projects in a wide variety of market sectors.
Colorado Springs, COcsbj.com

Chamber & EDC seeks nominations for board members

Nominations are open for business leaders to serve on the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC’s Board of Directors beginning Jan. 1, 2022. “We are champions for the business community, putting our region’s needs first and working to understand the priorities of our member businesses,” said Andrea Barker, vice chair of the board and 2022 board chair.

