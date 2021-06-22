Tony Arredondo, PE
Bringing over 35 years of experience from both TxDOT and the private sector, Tony has accepted the role of Director of Transportation for Walter P Moore’s Infrastructure Group. He specializes in the planning, design, and construction of highway-bridge projects and the maintenance and operation of facilities in roadway and highway right-of-way. In addition to project planning and executing complex solutions, Tony plays a significant role in client management and business development.www.bizjournals.com