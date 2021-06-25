Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

Amazon Prime Day 2021 Apple deals: Last minute discounts on the iPad, AirPods pro, Apple Watch and more

By Steve Hogarty
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 16 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hDA4Z_0abtIxz000

Calling all deal hunters, Amazon Prime Day is here. For the uninitiated, the two-day shopping bonanza is hosted by the online retail giant and offers huge discounts across everything from fitness and kids’ toys to Nintendo Switch consoles and home appliances .

We’ve got the latest insight on deals across Amazon devices , laptops , TVs , gaming and tech to save you endlessly scrolling. Our helpful Amazon Prime Day guide is being updated regularly with nothing but the crème de la crème of all the deals, too.

Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2021 live blog for the latest updates

As for Apple, it’s notorious for not taking part in sales, with discounts often near impossible to find. But Prime Day is different, with day one already showing major savings on Apple’s most coveted products.

Apple Watches and iPads are among the hottest items every year, and recent sales events have seen even the newest devices discounted to all-time-low prices, and we expect the remainder of Prime Day to be no different.

For all the latest best buys and product reviews, sign up to the free IndyBest newsletter for updates delivered straight to your inbox. To find out more click here.

Read more:

Whether it’s a new set of AirPods , or an upgraded MacBook model , you’ve come to the right place to purchase one on offer. Below is a carefully curated selection of the very best Apple discounts to be had, so you can save while you shop. You can thank us later.

Our IndyBest team hand-picks every deal we feature. We may earn some commission from the links in this article, but our selections have been made independently and without bias. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent .

Best Prime Day Apple deals available now

Best Prime Day Apple Watch deals

Apple Watch series 5 (GPS + Cellular, 44mm): Was £749, now £649, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=275AMY_0abtIxz000

The Apple Watch series 5 has £100 off right now. Boasting a range of features, including the ability to make calls without your phone, monitoring your heart rate, tracking your exercise and period cycle, and analysing your sleep, we’re almost certain that this watch will become your new favourite tech device. Owing to the competitive price, we predict a sell-out so snap this up ASAP.

Buy now

Apple Watch SE (GPS + Cellular, 44mm): Was £349, now £286.99, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17anbj_0abtIxz000

Track and meet your fitness goals with the Apple Watch SE, which is currently discounted. The GPS and cellular model allows you to text, call, get directions and stream music, all without your phone. In our review of the Apple Watch SE , our tester praised its “dazzling design, intuitive notifications, accurate heart-rate monitoring, slick activity tracking and sleep monitoring, scores of watch faces, warnings when you’re in an over-noisy environment, fall detection and much more”.

Buy now

Best Prime Day iPhone deals

Apple iPhone 12 pro max, 128GB - Gold: Was £1,099, now £1,059, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AMxFa_0abtIxz000

The best Prime Day deals on the iPhone may have expired, but there are still some small savings to be had. Here’s £40 off the new iPhone 12 pro max. Apple’s latest phone is a 5G powerhouse with an advanced A14 Bionic chip and the best camera performance ever in an iPhone. The iPhone 12 pro max is the largest device in the range, with an epic 6.7in display and a feature-packed camera array housing telephoto, wide and ultra-wide lenses, offering the best photography of any smartphone.

Buy now

Apple iPhone 11 pro (512GB) - Midnight Green: Was £1,399, now £1,263.99, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nZt8H_0abtIxz000

The previous generation of iPhone remains a powerful and fast device with a superb camera and an all-day battery life. This model introduced the triple-lens camera array and image processing improvements that make the iPhone the go-to smartphone for photographers. Three lenses shoot in telephoto, wide or ultrawide, plus extended dynamic range in the sensor enables sharper shots at night.

Buy now

Best Prime Day iPad deals

Apple iPad air, 10.9in, 4th gen, 64GB: Was £579, now £553.38, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11OWqq_0abtIxz000

The newest iPad air is one of the most powerful and versatile tablets Apple has ever created, rivalling even the flagship iPad pro in performance terms. It took the number one spot in our round-up of the best tablets , where our reviewer praised the device’s cutting-edge specs: “It also has the most advanced processor Apple has installed in a tablet, the A14 Bionic, which is also found in the iPhone 12 pro.”

Buy now

Apple iPad pro, 11in, 2nd gen, 512GB: Was £1,069, now £874.97, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UAwrk_0abtIxz000

The best Prime Day savings on Apple products are to be found by looking at previous generations. The 2020 model of the top-of-the-range iPad pro is still a fiercely powerful device, with an A12 bionic chip thrumming away behind its luscious, 11in, edge-to-edge retina display.

Buy now

Best Prime Day AirPods deals and Beats deals

Apple AirPods with charging case, wired: Was £159, now £119, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oHVMT_0abtIxz000

The basic Apple AirPods lack the noise-cancelling and flexible silicon tips of the more expensive AirPods pro, but for everyday use they’re still an exceptional pair of earbuds with top audio performance. Compatibility with iOS is frictionless, and Siri is only ever just a tap away. We like them so much we featured them in our round-up of the best wireless earbuds .

Buy now

Apple AirPods pro: Was £249, now £187.99, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1taEDw_0abtIxz000

Apple’s premium in-ear wireless buds are comfortable to wear for extended periods and come in a stylish compact charging case that provides more than 24 hours of power in a single charge. In our Apple AirPods pro review , our tech expert was suitably enamoured, saying they “offer some of the best noise cancelling in any in-ear headphones”.

Buy now

Beats studio 3: Was £299.95, now £144.99, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Biisq_0abtIxz000

Apple bought Beats some years back and as a result these headphones have the same Apple W1 chip found in the original AirPods, meaning you can switch between your devices seamlessly. In our round-up of the best noise-cancelling headphones , our writer said that the audio is strong, “with lots of bass, for which the brand is known”.

Buy now

Beats powerbeats pro: Was £219.95, now £124.99, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EK8SI_0abtIxz000

Just like the Beats studio 3 headphones (was £299.95, now £144.99, Amazon.co.uk ) the powerbeats pros contain the Apple tech – specifically the H1 chip – found in the second-generation AirPods. In our round-up of the best wireless earbuds , our reviewer said that “they sound fantastic and are especially good for workouts and runs thanks to the over-ear hooks that ensure they are securely held in place”. The earbuds will last nine hours on a single charge, while the case can hold an additional 15 hours’ worth of battery.

Buy now

Best Prime Day MacBook deals

Apple MacBook pro with M1 chip, 13in, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD: Was £1,299, now £1,152, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NaQSW_0abtIxz000

Like the lighter MacBook air, the MacBook pro runs on the new M1 processor and can handle anything thrown it's way. In our round-up of the best high-performance laptops , our reviewer said that “unlike the air, there is a fan in this model which means the fast performance can continue for even longer”. Additionally, the entry-level pro includes a more powerful graphics chip for more intensive tasks.

Buy now

Apple MacBook air with M1 chip, 13in, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD: Was £999, now £893, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mfeN6_0abtIxz000

The M1-powered MacBook is a breathtakingly fast and ultra-stylish machine. In our round-up of the best laptops , our reviewer said that “everything... is amazingly speedy”. “The magic keyboard, as Apple calls it, is dreamy to use, responsive and comfortable with plenty of travel to make it feel good.”

Buy now

Best Prime Day Apple TV deals

Apple TV: Was £149, now £119, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WpQ5v_0abtIxz000

Plug Apple’s set-top box into your TV and you can access a library of entertainment apps, streaming services and videogames on demand. You can ask Siri to play your favourite movie or use AirPlay to give a slideshow presentation of your recent trip to the beach to your disbelieving friends. This model is the previous-generation Apple TV, and it’s on offer for cheaper than it’s ever been.

Buy now

Apple TV 4K: Was £179, now £146, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07gUbh_0abtIxz000

This is the 4K version of the Apple TV above, which has also received a £30 discount. The set top box can output in standard HD resolutions as well as 4K, so if you’re planning to upgrade your TV any time soon it’s worth considering this.

Buy now

Best Prime Day Apple accessory deals

Apple magic keyboard for iPad Pro: Was £349, now £199, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NYBrT_0abtIxz000

The magic keyboard transforms your iPad Pro into a portable laptop. Its full-size layout is comfortable to use for long periods, the trackpad unlocks a new way to interact with the tablet, and the attachment has the build quality you’d expect from Apple. It currently has £150 off this Prime Day.

Buy now

Apple Pencil (1st generation): Was £89, now £69.99, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ls2W1_0abtIxz000

Featuring all the precision and responsiveness of a traditional writing tool, this Apple stylus allows you to draw, take notes or simply navigate around your iPad with ease. Perfect for the more creative Apple user, you can sketch, colour in and edit images seamlessly with the stylus. Although we haven’t tested the device here at IndyBest, it’s been a go-to for digital artists and graphic designers since its launch five years ago, and you can save 15 per cent on the accessory right now. The 2nd generation Apple Pencil (Was £119, now £99.99, Amazon.co.uk ) is also on sale.

Buy now

Apple magic mouse 2: Was £59.39, now £44.99, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uJbt6_0abtIxz000

The second-generation magic mouse has a sleek, buttonless and glassy design. It combines the functionality of a trackpad and mouse in one device – you can swipe side to side, hold, press and even tap it with multiple fingers. This mouse may look limited, but all its features are accessible through gestures.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on tech, gadgets and more, try the links below:

Read more on Amazon Prime Day 2021

Best Prime Day home appliance deals – There are huge savings across big-name brands such as Shark, Dyson, Nespresso and Philips right now

Best Amazon Prime Day deals – Read our IndyBest guide to all the best Prime Day 2021 deals

Best Prime Day tech deals – Whether it’s a new phone, tablet, laptop or noise-cancelling headphones, you’ll find the best deal here

Best Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals – Calling all gamers: there’s big discounts on the popular console and bundles

Best Prime Day fashion and clothing deals – With prices slashed on dresses, jeans and more, it’s time to get your re-entry outfit planned

Best Prime Day kids’ toys deals – Find discounts on toys, gadgets and board games for kids of all ages

Best Prime Day TV deals – Update your at-home cinema experience without paying full price with our featured deals

Best Prime Day gaming deals – Looking for a new console, or after a new controller or game? Here are the best deals for gamers

Best Prime Day fitness deals – From yoga mats to dumbbells, snap up these savings and upgrade your home workout

Best Prime Day laptop deals – Find big discounts on MacBooks, Microsoft Surface laptops and more

Best Prime Day Amazon device deals – Discover big savings on Amazon’s cutting-edge smart home tech

Best Prime Day Apple deals – With rarely seen savings on the brand’s products, it’s the perfect time to invest in new tech

Best Prime Day alcohol deals – All the boozy savings you need to know about on spirits, wine and beer

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Independent

The Independent

173K+
Followers
88K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Ipad#Apple Airpods#Apple Iphone#Apple Products#Nintendo Switch#Indybest#Airpods#Gps Cellular#Asap#Amazon Co Uk Track#The Apple Watch Se#Iphone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Nintendo
News Break
Amazon
News Break
iPad
Related
ElectronicsDigital Trends

You can buy an Apple Watch for $199 right now, because Prime Day

Thanks to Prime Day deals starting early, it’s now possible to buy an Apple Watch for just $199. Seriously. The Apple Watch in question is the Apple Watch Series 3 — one of the older versions available to buy new — but it’s still more than respectable enough for a number of purposes. Available for $30 off the usual price, it’s a great deal for anyone looking to enjoy an Apple Watch for less. Just be quick. We can’t see stock lasting forever on this one.
Cell PhonesPosted by
BGR.com

We can’t stop staring at Apple’s stunning leaked iPhone 13 design in this YouTube video

With WWDC now firmly behind us, the next big Apple event of the year is poised to be the most exciting. This coming September, Apple will unveil its iPhone 13 lineup to the world, and from what we’ve gathered from a myriad of leaks, the iPhone 13 will be even more compelling of an upgrade than the iPhone 12. Over the past few weeks and months, we’ve seen no shortage of iPhone 13 tidbits make their way through the Apple rumor mill. And though it’s possible Apple will have a few surprises for us at its forthcoming special event, there’s a...
Cell PhonesTechRadar

iPhone 13 release date, price, specs and every new iPhone leak

The iPhone 13 range is fast approaching, with September being the likely launch month. But you don't have to wait until then to find out all about the phones, as they've been extensively leaked already. We're expecting a new iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and an iPhone...
ElectronicsGamespot

Today Only: Amazon Fire TV Stick Is Cheaper Than Its Prime Day Price

If you didn't pick up a Fire TV Stick during Prime Day last month, you can snag one from Woot for only $20 right now, down from $40. This deal is only available today, but it actually beats Amazon's Prime Day price ($23). Woot's daily deals often sell out before the promotion ends, so you may want to hurry. As Woot is an Amazon company, Prime members get free shipping.
ElectronicsPhone Arena

Verizon has the Samsung Galaxy A42 5G on sale for $0 with almost no strings attached

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. 5G-enabled smartphones are pretty much ubiquitous these days, no matter where you like to do your shopping or what your favorite US carrier is, and unless you're a very demanding power user, we see no reason why you'd need to spend a small fortune... or in fact, anything at all on a mobile device capable of producing the best download speeds available in 2021.
ElectronicsPosted by
SlashGear

Samsung has a free TV service and you can now watch it online

If you own a Samsung mobile device or smart TV, you have access to a free streaming TV service called Smart TV Plus. According to Samsung, it offers more than 160 channels on this free service, though many tend to be minor offerings like People TV and Crime 360. That aside, those who enjoy the content can now also access it through a desktop browser.
TechnologyPosted by
BGR.com

New report has bad news about Apple’s first iPad with an OLED display

A series of separate reports said the first iPad with an OLED display might launch as soon as next year. Apple has been working on several screen updates for the iPad and MacBook, those reports said. They cited the mini-LED displays that Apple unveiled earlier this year for the 2021 iPad Pro. The MacBook Pro is next in line for the same screen upgrade. OLED screens also came up in those reports, with leakers saying that some non-Pro iPads will get the OLED treatment soon. But the rollout of the first iPad OLED display might have been postponed, according to...
Cell PhonesSamMobile

Your new iPad will use a Samsung display in 2022

Samsung Display is the world’s biggest manufacturer of small-sized OLED display panels. It supplies OLED screens to various brands, including Apple. It is now being reported that Samsung’s OLED panels will debut on the iPad sometime next year. Samsung’s tablets have been using OLED screens for over a decade now (Galaxy Tab 7.7 released in 2011 was Samsung’s first OLED tablet), which makes Apple laughably late to the game.
ShoppingPosted by
The Independent

Prime Day TV deals 2021: Best early offers on smart TVs, 4K TVs, Samsung TVs and more

Prime Day is just around the corner. Amazon’s annual sales blowout begins on 21 June, offering savvy shoppers the chance to grab bargains on products from across the entire site, from technology and toys to clothing and appliances.If bargain hunters are sharks, then TV deals are the chum in the water. Televisions are traditionally among the most popular items sold during the two-day sales extravaganza, with big discounts to be found on everything from high-end 65in Samsung QLED TVs to smaller and cheaper 4K sets from LG and Sony Bravia.We won’t know exactly which TVs will be discounted until 21...
Electronicsdarkhorizons.com

Apple Cuts Back TV+ Service Offers

So far Apple has been handing out subscriptions to its Apple TV+ service rather generously – that’s about to change. Starting from today (July 1st), new buyers of products like iPhones, iMacs, MacBook Airs or Apple TV 4K boxes will only qualify for three months of Apple TV+ free – that’s down from a full-year free which was offered before.
ElectronicsPosted by
TechRadar

This weekend's best laptop deals aren't at Amazon - they're at Walmart

If your shopping list contains cheap tech then you'll probably already know that this month's Prime Day deals are literally just around the corner. What you probably didn't know, however, is that some of the strongest options for Prime Day laptop deals will be offered outside of Amazon itself - case in point, these three Gateway machines we've found at Walmart.

Comments / 0

Community Policy