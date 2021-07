The picture is too beautiful: The programmer is sitting in the cafe, sipping her coffee, lost in thought, letting her fingers fly over the keys, only reappears after three hours and goes home with a blissful smile. End of working day! Really done something, and very effortlessly. Only: it never really works like that. Many creative workers – researchers, programmers, artists – dream of flow. This state in which you forget time and space, absorbed in your work, and at some point emerge with the satisfying feeling that you have really achieved something.