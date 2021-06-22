Audible Announces the Newark Artist Collaboration to Amplify Local Arts and Support Artistic Innovation
(NEWARK, NJ) -- Audible, the leading creator and provider of premium audio storytelling, has announced the creation of the Newark Artist Collaboration, which will elevate the work of Newark-based artists and encourage local investment in Newark’s creative community. The program will commence this fall with the unveiling of 12 commissions at Audible’s newly renovated 1 Washington Park headquarters and in the surrounding downtown neighborhood. The request for proposals will open on Monday, June 21 and close on Monday, August 9. A virtual community meeting will take place on Wednesday, July 14 to review the inaugural scope of work and answer questions.www.newjerseystage.com