Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newark, NJ

Audible Announces the Newark Artist Collaboration to Amplify Local Arts and Support Artistic Innovation

Posted by 
New Jersey Stage
New Jersey Stage
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(NEWARK, NJ) -- Audible, the leading creator and provider of premium audio storytelling, has announced the creation of the Newark Artist Collaboration, which will elevate the work of Newark-based artists and encourage local investment in Newark’s creative community. The program will commence this fall with the unveiling of 12 commissions at Audible’s newly renovated 1 Washington Park headquarters and in the surrounding downtown neighborhood. The request for proposals will open on Monday, June 21 and close on Monday, August 9. A virtual community meeting will take place on Wednesday, July 14 to review the inaugural scope of work and answer questions.

www.newjerseystage.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
New Jersey Stage

New Jersey Stage

203
Followers
1K+
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

NJ Stage covers arts & entertainment throughout the Garden State via a daily website and a monthly digital magazine.

 https://www.newjerseystage.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Newark, NJ
Government
City
Newark, NJ
Newark, NJ
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Arts#Aetna Realty#Bolton Development#Fidelco Realty Group#The Newark Public Library#Rutgers University Newark#Express Newark#Newark Arts#The Newark Museum Of Art#Project For Empty Space#Njpac#The Prudential Center#Newark Public Schools#Newark Working Kitchens#Newarkers#Amazon Com#Amzn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
Related
Montclair, NJPosted by
New Jersey Stage

Montclair Orchestra Partners with Valissima Institute

(MONTCLAIR, NJ) -- The Montclair Orchestra has announced that Valissima Institute has selected it as a partner for its pilot summer program. Designed for aspiring young female conductors, the two-week intensive will feature renowned conductors, including former New York Philharmonic Music Director Alan Gilbert and Karina Canellakis. The rigorous program provides an opportunity for elite pre-college female instrumentalists performing at the highest levels to experience conducting an orchestra under the mentorship of industry professionals.
Princeton, NJPosted by
New Jersey Stage

“Bring on the Joy” Mural To Be Unveiled in Princeton Shopping Center Courtyard On July 9th

(PRINCETON, NJ) -- The Arts Council of Princeton (ACP) and Princeton Shopping Center invite the community to a Mural Dedication Concert on Friday, July 9 at 6:00pm in celebration of the recently completed artwork in the Princeton Shopping Center courtyard. Leadership from the Arts Council of Princeton and Princeton Shopping Center owner, EDENS, are expected to speak, in addition to Princeton Mayor Mark Fred and Councilwoman Michelle Pirone Lambros.
Cranford, NJPosted by
New Jersey Stage

CDC Theatre presents "La Casita Feliz"

(CRANFORD, NJ) -- For 14 months the lights were dark at performance venues across New Jersey due to safety precautions throughout the pandemic. So, it was with great excitement that CDC Theatre in Cranford threw open its doors and presented LIVE Theatre again with its recent successful production of A Doll’s House – Part 2 in June.
Westfield, NJPosted by
New Jersey Stage

NJ Festival Orchestra presents New Beginnings PART 2

New Jersey Festival Orchestra is back with Part 2 of New Beginnings, the second in the series of NJFO’s made-for-television streaming specials set to restart the artistic engines with musical messages of hope, rebirth and enrichment. “New Beginnings is a film of brand new material representing NJFO’s renewal of activities...
South Orange, NJPosted by
New Jersey Stage

Cinema Lab to Reopen at The Village Cinemas at SOPAC Beginning July 22

(SOUTH ORANGE, NJ) -- Cinema Lab, the new operators of The Village Cinemas at South Orange Performing Arts Center (SOPAC), will reopen the five screen movie theatre on July 22, 2021 with preview pricing for all showtimes for a limited time to welcome movie-goers back to the big screen. The cinema is immediately open for private screening rentals. Since November 2020, the community has been without a movie theatre, and Cinema Lab with the SOPAC team, worked together to bring back major summer blockbusters to South Orange.
Bergen County, NJPosted by
New Jersey Stage

Skyline Theatre Company Seeks New Musical Scripts

Skyline Theatre Company, Bergen County’s most established professional theatre company, is seeking unproduced and original script submissions for consideration for its March 2022 production of a new musical in development as part of New Jersey Theatre Alliance’s state-wide annual Stages Festival. The selected piece will be presented live in front...
Fort Lee, NJPosted by
New Jersey Stage

Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company Announces Dancers for The Bridge: Week of July 5

(FORT LEE, NJ) -- In the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, the Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company has established a new dance institute through Zoom, The Bridge. The Institute’s aim is to bring together dancers, choreographers and directors around the world to experience the master teachers of color whose practices are embedded in the community and are focused on advancing the art of dance that transform the personal, environmental and metaphysical spaces.
Ocean County, NJPosted by
New Jersey Stage

Ocean County Library presents virtual chat with Elizabeth Lim on July 22

(TOMS RIVER, NJ) -- The Ocean County Library will feature Elizabeth Lim, creator of the bestselling “The Blood of the Stars” duology, in its ongoing “Dive Into YA: It’s Not Just for Teens” virtual author chats on Thursday, July 22 at 6:00pm. The discussion series aims to show how real issues, vivid writing, diverse characters and imaginative concepts propel Young Adult literature beyond traditional age categories.
FestivalPosted by
New Jersey Stage

Ocean Grove Presents PRAISEFEST 2021 on July 17

the Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association (OGCMA) will present Praisefest 2021, an all-day Christian celebration featuring food, fun, games, music and contemporary worship opportunities for the entire family from 2:00pm to 9:00pm Praisefest 2021 takes place on Ocean Pathway and at the Boardwalk Pavilion on the beach. This year’s...
Montclair, NJPosted by
New Jersey Stage

Inside 2021-22 Season for PEAK Performances at Montclair State University

(MONTCLAIR, NJ) -- PEAK Performances at Montclair State University has announced its 2021-2022 season, presenting a slate of gripping new works on film via the organization’s PEAK Plus streaming platform, free of charge, and then welcoming audiences back into the Alexander Kasser Theater for a robust lineup of exhilarating on-stage premieres. The PEAK Plus programming, debuting on the channel without having been experienced by in-person audiences first, begins with Zvi Gotheiner and his company ZviDance’s The Art of Fugue, available now.
MusicPosted by
New Jersey Stage

Matthew Whitaker Releases "Connections"

At just 20 years old, New Jersey native Matthew Whitaker has already shared his powerful story and ascent to the biggest stages in jazz with 60 Minutes and The Today Show; but on the young star pianist’s new album Connections (out August 13 via Resilience Music Alliance), he takes a bold step forward in defining for himself, on his own terms and in his own words, what it truly means to be Matthew Whitaker. This shines through in his collaborations with the genre's present day stars, like Jon Batiste and GRAMMY-winning producer Derrick Hodge (Robert Glasper, Q-Tip), in songs that signal “a new direction in his artistic expression” as NPR’s Nate Chinen notes, and in arrangements that transcend traditional jazz and draw from R&B, Latin, Gospel and so much more.
Morristown, NJPosted by
New Jersey Stage

Morris Museum presents "The Social Fabric: Black Artistry in Fiber Arts, An Exhibition in Homage to Viki Craig"

(MORRISTOWN, NJ) -- The Morris Museum is presenting an exhibition of contemporary art exploring the medium of fiber by Black artists whose practice is based in the U.S. until October 24, 2021. The Social Fabric: Black Artistry in Fiber Arts, An Exhibition in Homage to Viki Craig features 62 works by 26 established and emerging artists, and includes quilting, embroidery, tapestry, sculpture, and mixed-media assemblages.
Hackettstown, NJPosted by
New Jersey Stage

Centenary Stage Company Season Subscription and Flex Pass Packages For 2021-22 Season Now On Sale

(HACKETTSTOWN, NJ) -- Centenary Stage Company, the not-for-profit professional theatre company, prepares a full schedule of professional theatrical performances for their 36th season. Productions from the Professional Theatre Series, Fringe Festival, NEXTstage Repertory, and Women Playwright’s Series will make up the company’s 2021 – 2022 season. Early access to tickets...
Asbury Park, NJPosted by
New Jersey Stage

Debra Devi To Perform at Transparent Clinch Gallery On July 11

Transparent Clinch Gallery in Asbury Park. Devi will open this show with the “Language of the Blues” talk she has given at universities, theaters and TEDx events. It’s based on her award-winning book The Language of the Blues: From Alcorub to Zuzu (foreword by Dr. John), and explores the origins of words like "mojo" and "hoodoo" from well-known blues songs. Next, Devi will perform a full set with her four-piece band.
Hackettstown, NJPosted by
New Jersey Stage

Centenary Stage Company Extends Deadline For Young Performers Workshop To July 9th

(HACKETTSTOWN, NJ) -- Centenary Stage Company has extended its registration deadline to July 9th for their Young Performers Workshop Summer 2021 musical theatre intensive. Centenary Stage Company's critically acclaimed Young Performers Workshop is seeking new and returning applicants for the 2021 Summer Program. The Summer Session of YPW will run for 4 weeks starting July 19.

Comments / 0

Community Policy