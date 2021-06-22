Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

What does a seizure look like?

By Zawn Villines
Medical News Today
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile many epileptic seizures involve shaking or twitching in a person who does not seem responsive, there are many different types of seizures. They all look different. The way a seizure appears depends on the areas and amount of the brain involved. The most common types of seizures, and what...

www.medicalnewstoday.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epileptic Seizures#Seizure Types#Absence Seizure
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Diseases & TreatmentsNews-Medical.net

MS symptoms often appear long before the diagnosis, study finds

Years before they are diagnosed, persons with multiple sclerosis (MS) make significantly more visits to doctors and hospitals than others. Specialists have recently discussed whether this might represent a preliminary phase of MS – known as a prodrome. A research team at the Technical University of Munich (TUM) has now published results of a study suggesting that, in many cases, the complaints may relate to unrecognized early clinical MS events.
Winston-salem, NCEverydayHealth.com

What You Need to Know About Migraine and Seizures

Migraine attacks and seizures are both events related to the brain, but exactly how the two are related to each other is something that experts are still trying to unravel. “There times when a patient experiences an event, and it’s not immediately apparent if they’ve had a seizure or a migraine,” says Lauren Doyle Strauss, DO, a headache specialist and an assistant professor at Wake Forest Baptist Health in Winston Salem, North Carolina.
CancerMedicineNet.com

What Does Laryngeal Cancer Feel Like?

Laryngeal cancer may not show any symptoms in the early stages. Some people may experience the following:. White patches on the tongue or mouth lining that do not go away. Laryngeal cancer is a type of throat cancer that begins in the larynx, or voice box, which is part of the body that helps us breathe, swallow and speak. Each year, approximately 13,000 people in the U.S. are diagnosed with laryngeal cancer.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedical News Today

What to know about nonepileptic seizures

Someone with nonepileptic seizures (NES) has episodes of seizure-like activity. Trauma, psychological, neurological, or physical conditions can cause them. Although they resemble epileptic seizures, NES do not involve the electrical activity in the brain that characterizes them. Because of their outward similarities to epileptic seizures, NES may take time to...
HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Notice This When Cooking, It May Be an Early Dementia Sign, Doctors Say

While it's not uncommon to become more forgetful as you get older, there is a fine line between a normal sign of aging and what may be an indicator of more serious cognitive decline. Dementia currently affects at least five million adults in the U.S., per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), but it can be hard to diagnose as symptoms are subtle and it includes a range of diseases, which also means symptoms may vary widely from person to person. There are, however, a few general signs that crop up early on that indicate your brain lapses are cause for concern, especially when it comes to changes in everyday tasks, like cooking. Read on to find out what you should be looking out for when you make your next meal.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedical News Today

ADHD and the eyes: What is the link?

Some eye conditions are more common in people with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). These include refractive errors, such as astigmatism, and convergence insufficiency, which makes it difficult for the eyes to remain aligned when looking at nearby objects. However, visual impairments are not symptoms of ADHD. While there appears...
Medical News Today

What to know about laser eye surgery

Laser eye surgery, which some people call LASIK surgery, can correct several eyesight conditions. However, there are potential side effects, while not everyone can have the procedure. The surgery can also be costly, depending on where a person lives. The eye has an outer layer called the cornea. Some people’s...
Pharmaceuticalshealthcanal.com

What Does CBD Oil Taste Like? How To Find The Best Taste

In a world of hurry-scurry stressful life, a lot of people look for something that could help them relax. CBD oil is one of the popular choices for many people for that purpose. They like the way it makes them feel relaxed and rested from all the stress. However, many do not appreciate the taste of CBD oil. It has a reputation for having an unpleasant and earthy taste that is not tolerable for many. But there are many questions such as “how does it taste and where does it get its taste from?” “Does CBD oil get you high?” In this read, you will know everything about CBD oil and its taste.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedical News Today

What to know about multiple sclerosis and bowel dysfunction

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a chronic condition that can cause various symptoms throughout the body. In some cases, people living with MS may experience problems with their bowels that can result in bowel dysfunction. MS is a progressive condition that affects the CNS. Evidence indicates that MS is an autoimmune...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

If You Notice This at Night, Your Heart Disease Risk Is Doubled

Heart disease is not a diagnosis anyone wants to receive. This deadly condition causes the most deaths every year in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). While you may not be able to instantly check your blood pressure and cholesterol—two of the biggest risk factors—there are other risk factors that are more readily apparent. Research has found that one nightly occurrence could mean that your chances of developing heart disease are doubled. Read on to find out what you should be on the lookout for.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Notice This at Night, It May Be an Early Alzheimer's Sign, Study Says

Everyone has their own routine when it comes to getting ready for bed. The tricks people use to help themselves fall asleep are even more varied. But when it comes to your health, there could be a specific red flag that appears after you've hit the sheets you might be missing. That's because according to a study, it may be an early sign of Alzheimer's if you notice this one thing during the night. Read on to see what you should be keeping your eye on while you're getting your shut-eye.

Comments / 1

Community Policy