Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

OSHA emphasis program to focus on hazardous noise in Midwest manufacturing

safetyandhealthmagazine.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago — OSHA has launched a Regional Emphasis Program to address on-the-job noise hazards in the Midwest manufacturing industry. Enforcement of the REP – which covers Illinois, Ohio and Wisconsin – will begin after the completion of a three-month outreach and education campaign that started June 1, according to a press release. Enforcement activities will include “the inspection and review of operations and working conditions, injury and illness records, and safety and health programs to identify and obtain corrections of workplace hazards at all applicable inspection sites.”

www.safetyandhealthmagazine.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ohio, IL
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Illinois Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Osha#Manufacturing Industry#Midwest#Occupational Noise#Osha
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
Related
Butler, PAwisr680.com

OSHA Reminds Employers To Use Caution With Heat

With temperatures expected to reach 90 degrees today, the United State’s Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration is reminding employers to protect workers from heat. Heat illness, especially for outdoor workers, is a danger in conditions with excessive heat and humidity. Employers can protect workers by providing water,...
Oregon Statesafetyandhealthmagazine.com

Oregon OSHA lifts face covering, physical distancing rules for workers

Salem, OR — Oregon OSHA has removed the face covering and physical distancing requirements from its COVID-19 workplace protection rules for most establishments, with the exception of health care settings, public transit and airports. The announcement, made in a June 30 press release from the agency, is consistent with the...
Des Moines, IAkiwaradio.com

Tax Bill Also Created New $6M State Grant Program For Manufacturers

Des Moines, Iowa — The tax bill Governor Reynolds signed earlier this month also created a new state grant program for manufacturers. Jill Lippincott of the Iowa Economic Development Authority says manufacturers with fewer than 75 employees will be able to apply for the Technology Investment grants. Lippincott says the...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Elkay Strengthens Supply Chain With Focused Supplier Diversity Program

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elkay is pleased to announce that nationally-renowned supplier diversity leader Shondra Watson-Wilson has joined their ranks to assume leadership of the newly developed Supplier Diversity Program. The Supplier Diversity Program will seek to measure and expand upon its existing supplier diversity reach and increase its book of business with Minority-owned, Women-owned, and Small Businesses serving their industries.
Oregon Statecapitalpress.com

Oregon OSHA investigates death of farmworker

ST. PAUL, Ore. — A farmworker died in St. Paul on Saturday as a record heat wave gripped the Northwest, pushing the local temperature to 104 degrees Fahrenheit. The death happened at Ernst Nursery and Farms LLC, Oregon OSHA spokesman Aaron Corvin said Tuesday. Corvin said OSHA is investigating the nursery and the Brother Farm Labor Contractor in connection with the death.
CarsGadget Review

OSHA Views Hoverboards At Construction Sites_

The explosion in popularity of hoverboards and self-balancing electric scooters several years ago brought both the attention of consumers, and the attention of safety regulation groups including the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), especially after reports of fires and frequent accidents involving the new vehicles came to the surface.
Healthpharmacytimes.com

Dollar General to Increase Health Care Products, Offerings in Rural Communities

Dollar General’s expansion into health care space will include an increased assortment of cough and cold, dental, nutritional, medical, health aids, and feminine hygiene products in many stores. Dollar General Corporation has announced plans to expand health care products, services, and offerings in rural communities across the country in an...
Economycpsc.gov

ECHO EGi-2300 Watt Generators Recalled Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Manufactured by TTI (Recall Alert)

The unit can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards to consumers. This recall involves ECHO EGi-2300 Watt Generators with model number EGi-2300 and a serial number between EU19483D010001 through EU21021N010180. The model and serial number is printed on the data label on the bottom left hand of the side panel. The generators are orange and black with “ECHO” and “EGi-2300” printed on the side.
Agriculturenewscenter1.tv

Grasshopper increase in Midwest

RAPID CITY, S.D. — In areas of the Black Hills, you may have noticed an increase in a little pest called the grasshopper, and yes, it matters. The grasshopper is to the American West what the cicada is to the east. The increase in grasshoppers is the result of ideal conditions. A mild winter and dry hot summer have increased their survival rates.
Montana StatePosted by
Daily Montanan

Contagious Delta variant hits Montana; 95% of hospitalized are unvaccinated

As the Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to pop up in Montana, public health officials are urging residents who have either not been vaccinated or only had one dose to get protected because the viral strain seems to spread more rapidly and may be more severe. The Delta variant — known officially as SARS-CoV-2-B.1.617.2 — […] The post Contagious Delta variant hits Montana; 95% of hospitalized are unvaccinated appeared first on Daily Montanan.

Comments / 0

Community Policy