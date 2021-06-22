OSHA emphasis program to focus on hazardous noise in Midwest manufacturing

Chicago — OSHA has launched a Regional Emphasis Program to address on-the-job noise hazards in the Midwest manufacturing industry. Enforcement of the REP – which covers Illinois, Ohio and Wisconsin – will begin after the completion of a three-month outreach and education campaign that started June 1, according to a press release. Enforcement activities will include “the inspection and review of operations and working conditions, injury and illness records, and safety and health programs to identify and obtain corrections of workplace hazards at all applicable inspection sites.”