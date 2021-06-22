Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

How Doctors Communicate About COVID-19: Like a Game of Telephone

By Kali Cyrus, MD, MPH
Medscape News
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to most polls of those unsure about receiving a COVID-19 vaccination, "having more information" is the single most important concern expressed. On December 17, 2020, I proudly strolled into the hospital to receive the first dose of my COVID-19 vaccine. Most of my questions about the vaccine's mRNA components, efficacy, or mechanisms were answered after reading The New England Journal, the FDA emergency use authorization report, and correspondence with friends who work as scientists or health policy analysts. As a doctor, I knew where to look and had access to multiple, reliable sources of information about the COVID-19 vaccine. More importantly, I also had the ability to understand and apply that information to my decision to get vaccinated.

www.medscape.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccines#The New England Journal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
News Break
FDA
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthLompoc Record

Ask the Doctors: Hantavirus shares many symptoms with COVID-19

Dear Doctor: I work at a restaurant, and when I got sick and short of breath, I was afraid it was COVID-19. It turned out to be hantavirus. My doctor thinks I got it from sweeping out an old storeroom. I'd like to know more about it. Also, how come it took over a week to diagnose?
Rochelle, ILRochelle News-Leader

Being a doctor during COVID-19: ‘More knowledge, less fear’

ROCHELLE — When describing what he’s learned from the COVID-19 pandemic, Rochelle Community Hospital Dr. Jason Popp called back on a mantra coined by former Chicago Cubs Manager Joe Maddon the year after the team’s world series win. “The next year he said, 'Now we just have to remember, don't...
Public HealthInternational Business Times

Doctors Vaccinated With China's SinoVac Die Of COVID-19 In Indonesia

At least 10 doctors died in June alone, says Indonesian Medical Association. Indonesia has so far vaccinated 90% of its doctors. The country is discussing administering a third shot of another vaccine to medical workers. More than a dozen doctors in Indonesia have died of COVID-19 even after receiving shots...
Public Healthalreporter.com

UAB doctor warns of COVID-19 delta variant

The more contagious delta variant of COVID-19 is sending more infected people to hospitals, including the more young patients, and it’s expected to be the dominant strain in the U.S. within the next few months, according to a UAB infectious disease expert. Dr. Paul Goepfert — professor of infectious disease...
Public Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

Celebrating the noble profession of doctors amid COVID-19

New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): The difficult times amid COVID-19 have once again reminded us about the contributions and sacrifices made by doctors and the healthcare staff around the globe on a daily basis. In honour of this noble profession, Doctor's Day is celebrated on different dates across the world.
Public HealthNews Argus

Six Questions To Ask Your Doctor About COVID-19 Vaccines

(NAPSI)—While most American adults have already received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, a lot of people still have questions. Everyone deserves to have access to factual information to make a decision about getting vaccinated. But many people don’t know where to go to get their questions answered.
Public HealthPost-Star

COVID-19 vaccination and heart issues: Here's a doctor's explanation

DEAR MAYO CLINIC: I have been hearing about an increase in the number of young people who are developing heart issues, including myocarditis, after being vaccinated for COVID-19. Can you explain this condition? I have a 15-year-old son, and I am wondering if it is safe for him to be vaccinated for COVID-19 or if he is at risk for developing a heart condition.
Philadelphia, PAphillytrib.com

BLACK DOCTORS COVID-19 CONSORTIUM COVID-19 VACCINES AND TESTING

The Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium (BDCC) will continue distributing coronavirus vaccines to Philadelphia residents in accordance with the Philadelphia Department of Public Health. BDCC will continue offering the Pfizer vaccine to individuals 12 years and older; and Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines for those 18 years and older. BDCC will continue home vaccinations to meet the continued demand. Vaccination will occur on the following dates and times listed below. To help eliminate barriers to receiving the vaccine in Philadelphia, Uber is proving a free $50 round-trip ride to anyone wishing to be vaccinated at any BDCC clinic, using Promo Code: 10MVBDC.
FitnessWLWT 5

How does exercise affect your chances against COVID-19? A doctor explains

Dr. Mike Hansen, a certified specialist in pulmonary medicine and critical care, has been creating content throughout the pandemic dispelling medical misinformation and clarifying what people should know about the coronavirus and the vaccine. In his latest video, he breaks down the findings of a recent study published in the...
Posted by
Chicago Business Journal

Level Ex launches medical game for doctors to learn about dermatology

Level Ex, a Chicago tech company that makes video games for physicians to learn medical skills, is expanding into a new vertical—dermatology. The company announced Monday that it has launched a new medical mobile game called Top Derm. The game covers a wide variety of dermatology topics and will soon provide dermatologists with the opportunity to earn free continuing medical education credits.
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Tianjin Haihe Media Group Released a Short Documentary About Zhang Boli, Hero Doctor Fighting COVID-19 With TCM

TIANJIN, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 1, 2021-- In September 2020, Zhang Boli was awarded with the national honorary title, “the People’s Hero,” for his outstanding contribution to the country’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic by the Chinese central government. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210701005762/en/. The decision...
Birmingham, ALwtvy.com

Doctors talk about COVID-19 mutation concerns

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Doctors tell us virus’ like COVID-19 have the ability to adapt and mutate quickly and that could impact all of us in one way or another. Many national health experts believe the Delta variant could become the dominate virus in the country in the coming months.
Public Healtheasyhealthoptions.com

How leaky gut leaves you vulnerable to a virus, like COVID-19

Throughout the pandemic, scientists and frontline healthcare workers shed light on what we’ve learned the most about COVID-19 and the virus behind it. From being overweight or obese to suffering from chronic conditions like heart disease, diabetes and hypertension — chronic disease came to the forefront as a predictor of who was likely to fall victim to the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
Public Healthnews9.com

State Doctors Discusses Potential Therapies For COVID-19

The federal government announced it would stop shipping out a monoclonal antibody cocktails because it was not working well against some COVID-19 variants. However, doctors in the state said there are other monoclonal antibodies they are able to use. Dr. David Chansolme, Integris’ medical director of infection prevention, said that...
Providence, RIMedscape News

Should a Clinician Be Punished for Exposing Others to COVID-19?

A physician in Providence, Rhode Island faces thousands of dollars in fines from the US Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration for exposing patients and staff to COVID-19 while he was ill and failing to take necessary pandemic precautions in his offices. His license to practice medicine was also temporarily suspended earlier this year.
Public Healthgilavalleycentral.net

Tips From a Doctor Who Survived COVID-19

(StatePoint) No matter how strictly you follow the rules, those with firsthand experience know that anyone can get COVID-19. “Given my role helping shape COVID-19 policies and procedures since the pandemic surfaced, I know the rules better than most: wear a mask, limit social gatherings, stay six feet apart and so on,” says Dr. Gina Conflitti, chief medical officer for Medicare products at Cigna, one of the nation’s largest health care insurers. “Like many others, I did my best to follow the safety guidance. Yet, in late November 2020, I contracted the virus and faced months of recovery.”
Public HealthMedscape News

Extra COVID-19 Vaccine Could Help Immunocompromised People

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. People whose immune systems are compromised by therapy or disease may benefit from additional doses of vaccines against SARS-CoV-2, researchers say. In a study involving 101 people with solid-organ transplants, there was a significant boost in...
Montgomery, ALWSFA

UAB doctors weigh in on COVID-19 vaccine for children

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As the Delta variant continues to cause spikes in some parts of the country, especially among children, some are asking when a vaccine will be available for kids. Both Pfizer and Moderna have started COVID-19 vaccine trials in children between ages six months and 11 years,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy