Special Reception at Hopewell Community Center this Sunday (June 27th)
Everyone is invited to a Special Reception – this Sunday (June 27th) – at the Hopewell Community Center between the hours of 3:00 and 5:00pm. That event will be sponsored by the McCords Crossroads Homemakers Club, who will have informative displays set up in the "Kerr Fellowship Hall" – detailing a variety of upcoming activities and events – including plans for an exciting project that'll benefit the entire community.