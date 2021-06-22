Cancel
Centre, AL

Special Reception at Hopewell Community Center this Sunday (June 27th)

By Marc Summers
weisradio.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEveryone is invited to a Special Reception – this Sunday (June 27th) – at the Hopewell Community Center between the hours of 3:00 and 5:00pm. That event will be sponsored by the McCords Crossroads Homemakers Club, who will have informative displays set up in the “Kerr Fellowship Hall” – detailing a variety of upcoming activities and events – including plans for an exciting project that’ll benefit the entire community.

www.weisradio.com
