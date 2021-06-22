USC survey: Schools have proposed a variety of COVID recovery solutions, but parents aren’t so thrilled about most options on the table

Get essential education news and commentary delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up here for The 74’s daily newsletter. The dual pandemics of COVID-19 and racial injustice led to many uncertainties among families of school-aged children and young people across the country. As a result of quarantines, lockdowns and remote schooling, parents and family members were forced to embrace new roles as home-school educators, often with very little notice, as school openings and closings happened overnight. In New York City, the nation’s largest public school system and one of the first to reopen its doors to students last fall, there were rapid policy changes that put untenable demands on working parents — such as an ambitious full-school reopening in September that was followed by a switch back to fully remote by November.