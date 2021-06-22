Cancel
Public Health

USC survey: Schools have proposed a variety of COVID recovery solutions, but parents aren’t so thrilled about most options on the table

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter more than a year in which the majority of students attended school fully or partially remotely, districts nationwide are contemplating how to meet children’s present academic and social needs and prepare them for the 2021-22 academic year. A slew of policies and practices are on the table for the summer and coming year, bolstered by funding from the American Rescue Plan.

Related
New York City, NYPosted by
The 74

Analysis: Survey of NYC Parents Finds Schools Are Forcing Them to the Sidelines. They Want More Engagement, Mental Health Supports & Teaching About Racial Justice

Get essential education news and commentary delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up here for The 74’s daily newsletter. The dual pandemics of COVID-19 and racial injustice led to many uncertainties among families of school-aged children and young people across the country. As a result of quarantines, lockdowns and remote schooling, parents and family members were forced to embrace new roles as home-school educators, often with very little notice, as school openings and closings happened overnight. In New York City, the nation’s largest public school system and one of the first to reopen its doors to students last fall, there were rapid policy changes that put untenable demands on working parents — such as an ambitious full-school reopening in September that was followed by a switch back to fully remote by November.
Public Healthnewhampshirebulletin.com

Schools given option to continue testing for COVID-19

When New Hampshire public school students return to classrooms in August and September, one piece of pandemic life might be sticking around: testing. Granite State schools will have the option to continue testing their students for COVID-19 when they return in the fall, under a voluntary program extending to June 30, 2022.
Public Healthmercercountyoutlook.net

Ft. Recovery Schools ‘Wearing Masks Will Be Optional’

(7-1-21) This morning on Twitter the Ft. Recovery Local Schools announced that masks will be optional and not required for the 2021022 school year. In addition to that no social distancing will be in place for classrooms or at any school events. The announcement did not include any requirements for...
EducationPosted by
The 74

Analysis: Most Students in Urban Districts Will Have Summer Learning Options, But Schools’ Plans May Miss the Mark

Get essential education news and commentary delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up here for The 74’s daily newsletter. In April, when the Centers on Reinventing Public Education conducted an initial review of large urban districts’ summer plans, slightly more than half had not shared any information at all, and of those that had, nearly two-thirds were missing critical components like tutoring, assessment and communication plans. The situation has changed dramatically in the last two months; our latest review found that 97 of 100 reviewed districts have now announced some form of summer school programming.
Franklin, INdailyjournal.net

Franklin schools to leave decisions about masks to parents

As of Thursday, it will be up to schools to decide whether to make masks optional or required this coming school year, but most local districts haven’t finalized their plans yet. Franklin schools shared with families last week its plan to not to require masks during the 2021-22 academic year.
Nazareth, PAPosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

We as Nazareth Area parents are proud of school district’s ‘mask optional’ plan | Opinion

The following was signed by 30 parents of Nazareth Area School District students. Their names are at the bottom of the post. At the June 22 Nazareth Area School District meeting, Superintendent Dennis Riker stated his preference for a “mask optional policy” for students in summer programs and for the 2021-2022 school year. Dr. Riker’s position and his bravery is appreciated and applauded by many parents within the district as he seeks to return our children’s quality of education back to pre-pandemic normalcy.
Wichita, KSkfdi.com

COVID-19 recovery guidelines announced for Wichita schools

The Wichita school district has developed a COVID-19 recovery plan for schools to follow when students return to the classroom in the fall. The plan was presented by Superintendent Alicia Thompson during a special meeting Wednesday with the school board. Dr. Thompson said the guidelines were developed with input from...
Leavenworth, WAleavenworthecho.com

Cascade School District Will Have Full-Time In-Person & Other Enrollment Options

The unusual emergency presented by the COVID-19 pandemic last year required schools and families to make reactionary decisions. Schools had to balance the health safety of students, staff and the greater community with students’ needs for consistent education and all the support systems that go along with it. Families had their personal situations to consider, which varied widely.
Chariton, IAChariton Leader

Achenbach gives update on Parent Survey for 2021-22 school year

At the monthly school board meeting Tuesday, June 15, Chariton Schools Superintendent Larry Achenbach gave an update on a Parent Survey that was given to parents of Chariton students for the 2021-22 school year. Achenbach said that as of Tuesday, June 15, 193 families had responded to the survey. Of...
Retailprogressivegrocer.com

Parents to Spend More This Back-to-School Season, Survey Finds

Back-to-school is back, according to Deloitte. Following a largely virtual 2020-21 school year, back-to-school spending is expected to reach $32.5 billion for K-12 students and $26.7 billion for college students, the consulting firm projects. While a return to total normalcy varies by location and the still-fluid COVID-19 situation, the upcoming...
Politicserienewsnow.com

Parents Have Until July 15 to Purse Optional Year of Education

A new state law empowers parents to decide whether their children should advance to the next grade level, or be held back a year due to learning disruptions during COVID-19. Parents who wish to pursue the additional optional year of education for their children, must complete a standardized form. They...
Los Angeles, CADaily Breeze

To reopen schools, give parents a seat at the table

This week, the United Teachers Los Angeles finally agreed to return to in-person teaching this Fall – a week after my children and over 600,000 other students logged out Zoom and headed off to a break from their second year disrupted in large part by this union. While this new...

