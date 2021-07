European fintech startup Quppy has closed its B-round at a very ambitious valuation of 25 mln euros. TALLINN, ESTONIA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2021 / The Quppy digital financial solution was designed back in 2017 by a group of reputed tech enthusiasts, financial, and banking specialists. Quppy is operating on the European market since 2018 while expanding the range of services provided and a number of regions served including Latin America, Africa and Asia. During these years of development and growth, Quppy has turned towards the BaaS implementation and adoption together with a scrupulous work on fruitful synergies between digital currencies and traditional banking and financial services.