Presidential Election

GOOD MORNING DC: Voting Rights

By Ksenija Pavlovic McAteer
The Pavlovic Today
The Pavlovic Today
 17 days ago
The White House Offical confirmed that on Monday afternoon Biden had a meeting with Senator Manchin at the White House about the voting rights bill. "The President conveyed that he sees voting rights as one of the most urgent issues facing our nation during his administration, and made it clear how important he thinks it is that the Senate find a path forward on this issue. They also discussed bipartisan negotiations on infrastructure," said the White House Offical.

The Pavlovic Today

The Pavlovic Today

Washington, DC
the White House to Whitehall we bring you independent news and analysis from the power centers of the world.

 https://www.thepavlovictoday.com
