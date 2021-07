TUCKER, GA. – As more meat and poultry companies make on-the-farm sustainability a priority, including Perdue Farms, Pilgrim’s Pride and Conagra Brands, the US Poultry & Egg Association (USPOULTRY) announced it is accepting nominations for its 2022 Family Farm Environmental Excellence Award. With a nomination deadline of Oct. 29, any family-owned poultry or egg producer that supplies a USPOULTRY member company is eligible for the award as are USPOULTRY members who are independent producers. USPOULTRY members, affiliated state poultry associations or a poultry or egg producer that supplies poultry or eggs for a USPOULTRY member is eligible to make up to two nominations in each state where they operate.