The Friends of Ron DeSantis, a campaign committee, received $7,063 in contributions during the week ending May 15, according to Florida’s Division of Elections. Here are the largest contributions that the Friends of Ron DeSantis received during the week. DateContributorAmount. 05/09/2021Mataileen L. Veigel$2,500. 05/09/2021Peter Arkley$2,500. 05/09/2021Brian Peddie$500. 05/09/2021Jeff Smithers$500. 05/09/2021Stephen...