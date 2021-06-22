Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Blend Labs Cofounder Nima Ghamsari Given Potential $10.9 Billion Incentive Pay Package

By Antoine Gara
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Blend Labs co-founder Nima Ghamsari is pulling out Elon Musk’s compensation playbook as the valuable mortgage software company moves to go public. In 2018, Musk and Tesla’s board of directors unveiled a 10-year, $55 billion incentive pay package that left jaws on floors across Wall Street and corporate America. Ghamsari, a 35-year-old Stanford educated Iranian immigrant who was an early employee at Palantir and then co-founded Blend in 2012, is set to receive a “Muskian” $10.9 billion potential payday as part of the company’s looming stock listing.

www.forbes.com
Forbes

Forbes

228K+
Followers
56K+
Post
164M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Options#Ipo#Us Bancorp#Employee Stock Option#Stanford#Iranian#Fannie Mae#The Forbes Fintech#Wells Fargo#Us Bancorp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Tesla
Related
StocksPosted by
MarketRealist

Intapp’s (INTA) IPO Is Here, and Its Stock Looks Promising

Intapp (INTA) has priced its IPO and is expected to list on Jun. 30. The company plans to raise around $278 million in the offering. Is Intapp’s IPO stock a good buy for investors? What can investors expect afterward?. Article continues below advertisement. Founded in 2000, Intapp is a cloud-based...
StocksWestport News

DiDi Raises $4.4 Billion in Its Wall Street Debut

On Wednesday, Chinese private transport company DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) debuted on Wall Street. The company's shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange with a price of $14 each. With this Initial Public Offering (IPO), DiDi raised $4.4 billion, and could still reach the expected $10 billion. DiDi...
StocksWDEZ 101.9 FM

Daniel Loeb-backed SentinelOne raises over $1 billion in upsized U.S. IPO

(Reuters) -SentinelOne Inc, a cybersecurity firm backed by billionaire investor Daniel Loeb’s hedge fund Third Point, raised about $1.23 billion through an upsized U.S. initial public offering on Wednesday, giving it a valuation of roughly $8.87 billion. The company sold 35 million shares priced at $35 per share. It had...
MarketsInvestorPlace

SoFi Is a Bank With the Valuation of a Tech Unicorn

FinTech leader SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) recently completed its merger with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Social Capital Hedosophia V. This caused IPOE stock to convert into SOFI stock, beginning SoFi’s official run as a publicly traded company. SoFi was an impressive merger partner for the “King of SPACs,” Chamath Palihapitiya....
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

This Startup Will Scan Your Eyeballs In Exchange For Crypto

What Happened: American investor and entrepreneur Sam Altman has started a new venture called Worldcoin that aims to distribute cryptocurrency to every person on earth after scanning their eyeballs. According to a report from Bloomberg, a spherical device the size of a basketball will be used to scan people’s irises...
BusinessFinancial-Planning.com

JPMorgan agrees to purchase values-investing fintech OpenInvest

JPMorgan Chase agreed to buy OpenInvest, a financial-technology firm that offers services for values-based investing. Founded in 2015, OpenInvest is backed by Andreessen Horowitz and Y Combinator, among others, JPMorgan said Tuesday in a statement. Terms of the transaction weren’t disclosed. “Clients are increasingly focused on understanding the environmental, social,...
BusinessUS News and World Report

JPMorgan to Buy ESG-Focused Fintech Startup OpenInvest

(Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Tuesday it would buy OpenInvest, a fintech startup backed by Andreessen Horowitz and Y Combinator. Founded in 2015, OpenInvest's products allow financial advisers to build, manage and report on their environmental, social, and governance (ESG) portfolios, according to its website. It also offers ESG investment management products.
MarketsNBC San Diego

Morgan Stanley Doubles Its Dividend as Most Banks Raise Payouts Following Fed Stress Tests

Morgan Stanley said that its dividend will double to 70 cents a share starting in the third quarter, and it would buy up to $12 billion of its own stock through June 2022. JPMorgan Chase boosted its dividend by 11% to $1 per share. Bank of America said its dividend would rise 17% to 21 cents. Goldman Sachs said it planned on boosting its dividend by 60% to $2 per share.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Graphic Packaging (GPK) to Acquire AR Packaging from CVC Funds for $1.45 Billion in Cash

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), ("Graphic Packaging" or the "Company"), a leading vertically-integrated provider of sustainable fiber-based consumer packaging solutions, and CVC Capital Partners Fund VI today announced a definitive agreement under which Graphic Packaging will acquire AR Packaging Group AB ("AR Packaging"), Europe's second largest producer of fiber-based consumer packaging, for approximately $1.45 billion in cash, subject to customary adjustments.
BusinessEurogamer.net

Activision Blizzard boss Bobby Kotick's $155m pay package approved by shareholders

Activision Blizzard shareholders have voted to approve boss Bobby Kotick's $155m pay packet after a controversial delay. GamesIndustry.biz reports the say-on-pay vote, which had been delayed to this week in what was seen by some as an effort by Activision Blizzard to avoid an embarrassing slapdown, won approval from 54 percent of shareholders - down from the 56.8 percent approval seen last year, which itself was down from the 58 percent approval of 2019.
BusinessNew York Post

Activision Blizzard CEO nabs $155 million pay package

Shareholders approved the $155 million pay package for Activision Blizzard Inc Chief Executive Robert Kotick on Monday by a 54 percent margin, after the company took the rare move of delaying its vote on executive compensation by a week. The maker of popular video games including “World of Warcraft” and...
San Francisco, CAnationalmortgagenews.com

Blend Labs makes its IPO registration statement public

Blend Labs took the next step in becoming a publicly-traded company with the San Francisco-based mortgage technology outfit's registration statement going live. Back in April, the company disclosed it had filed a confidential registration statement, indicating it was planning to launch an initial public offering. The Securities and Exchange Commission...