Seneca, PA

Native American group reacts to mascot change

By Alex J. Weidenhof
thecranberryeagle.com
 17 days ago

CRANBERRY TWP — Seneca Valley School District's retirement of its Native American-themed imagery associated with the Raiders name was commendable, the National Congress of American Indians said. But, the NCAI added, it's a first step. “For those schools currently undergoing a rebrand, Seneca Valley included, an important question remains: What...

Kansas StatePosted by
Little Apple Post

Kan. panel examines schools’ use of American Indian mascots

TOPEKA — A Kansas racial equity panel could issue recommendations for public schools and colleges to eliminate the use of American Indian mascots, nicknames or imagery. Dozens of elementary, middle and high schools, as well as colleges, across the state are still recognized by American Indian mascots and logos, despite long standing criticism.
PoliticsNECN

CHRO Calls For End to Use of Native American Imagery For Connecticut School Mascots

The Connecticut Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities is calling for an end to the use of Native American imagery as school mascots in the state. The CHRO, a governmental civil rights agency that is charged with enforcing the state's antidiscrimination laws, issued a news release on the subject Tuesday afternoon, urging schools to stop using American Indian/Alaska Native (AI/AN) names, symbols, and images for its athletic teams.
EducationNHPR

Uncovering The ‘Unspoken Traumas’ Of Native American Boarding Schools

For generations, indigenous children in the United States and Canada were forcibly sent to boarding schools to assimilate. Exactly what happened at those schools is still being uncovered. Last week, the Cowessess First Nation in Saskatchewan found 751 unmarked graves at the site of a former residential school, just one...
Politicsncadvertiser.com

Commentary: Bar New York schools from using Native American mascots

The Cambridge Central School District has been wrestling with our Native American mascot for a year now. The school board weighed the evidence and voted to retire the “Indians” mascot as of July 1. This was the right choice, but this is just one district. It’s time for New York...
Montague, MARecorder

Montague group eyes creation of Native American heritage and cultural center

MONTAGUE — Members of the Montague Economic Development and Industrial Corp. (EDIC) discussed the prospect of developing a culture and heritage center primarily focused on recognizing the local Native American history during their meeting on Wednesday. The proposed project would preserve and restore the historic mill infrastructure that is a...
Stafford, VAFree Lance-Star

LETTER: Native Americans deserve their own holiday

I would like to comment on the June 30 letter [“Native Americans deserve their own national holiday”] by Angela Dolan Martin of Stafford. I’m a proud card-carrying tribal member of the Patawomeck Virginia tribe, whose ancestors were casualties of the leadership of Dr. Walter Plecker, the first registrar of Virginia’s Bureau of Vital Statistics, serving from 1912–1946, and leader of the Anglo-Saxon Clubs of America, a white supremacist organization founded in Richmond that practiced eugenics.
PoliticsDiscover Mag

Did Native Americans Shape U.S. Democracy?

(Credit: David Smart/Shutterstock) The United States of America traces its political roots to the Declaration of Independence in 1776, but by then, democracy was old news in the so-called “New World.” During the American Revolution, thousands of Native Americans already lived under a system of governance that embodied many of the same ideals espoused in Philadelphia at the time.
SocietyCulpeper Star Exponent

LETTER: A counter-suggestion to Johnston's column on Native Americans

I am responding to Donnie Johnston’s Sunday, June 27 column, “U.S. needs a holiday to honor American Indians,” which was written after establishment of the Juneteenth national holiday (end of slavery). Most of the working public would respond to Juneteenth, “Yes! another day off.” Those in government would have been...
Denver, COEstes Park Trail Gazette

Inside Arts: Colorado-based Native American author planting the seeds of change with his breakout novel

David Heska Wanbli Weiden is one of the rising stars of modern authors. Weiden grew up in pretty impoverished circumstances on the rough streets of Denver. While there were no libraries nearby, a bookmobile came to his elementary every Friday. He would check out four or five books every weekend. This early experience began to nurture a deep love of literature.
Redlands, CAredlands.edu

Understanding the genetics of Native American communities

As a Native American, Timara Gordon ’23 remembers being perplexed by the lack of biological research about her heritage. When she learned about the University of Redlands Health, Medicine, and Society major, she realized she could turn her interest in DNA and gene mapping into a career in genetic counseling.
CollegesNative American Times

Native American Support Program Director

The University of Illinois Chicago (UIC), a major urban research university with an operating budget of over $2.3 billion, is seeking a Director for the Native American Support Program (NASP). UIC serves over 33,500 students comprising what is among the most diverse student bodies in the nation with 16 colleges, 16,000 faculty and staff. UIC has been designated a Minority Serving Institution, a Hispanic Serving Institution and an Asian-American and Native-American Pacific Islander Serving Institution.
Sciencewcn247.com

Dig at Pilgrim and Native American memorial sparks intrigue

Archaeologists combing a hill near Plymouth Rock where a park will be built in tribute to the Pilgrims and their Native American predecessors have made a poignant discovery: It’s not the first time the site has been used as a memorial. David Landon of the University of Massachusetts-Boston’s Fiske Center for Archaeological Research says his team unearthed a cache of personal items he thinks were buried there in the late 1800s. Landon believes the eyeglasses, pocket watch and other objects most likely were placed there by a brokenhearted settler who’d outlived all three of her children. Work on Remembrance Park is set to begin late next year or early in 2023.
Okemos, MIPosted by
100.7 WITL

Okemos School District Gets $213K Grant to Help Change Mascot

Earlier this year, Okemos made headlines as it was grappling with dropping the "Chieftains" moniker as the school's mascot. According to FOX 47, the vote for change was unanimous among the school board about a month ago. However, it was not as simple as slapping a new logo up at the school. No, no, the project was projected to cost about $427,000.
Grand Junction, COPosted by
95 Rock KKNN

Grand Junction’s Central High School to Change Mascot

Because of the passing of a bill in Colorado that bans the use of Native American imagery in mascots, Grand Junction's Central High School will soon be changing theirs. Grand Junction's Central High School students have been known as 'The Warriors' for over 75 years; a mascot that depicts a Native American man with feathers in his hair that is known by the name Tawasi.
Collegesregisterpublications.com

Student’s capstone surveys Native American site

The 2021 Land Surveying graduates at Cincinnati State Community and Technical College have been busy bringing history back to life near Hollywood Casino in Lawrenceburg. A group of five students with the help of the professor Carol Morman recently completed work to provide a more visitor friendly environment to a known Native American site. The students completed a boundary retracement survey to…
Education1600kush.com

Secretary Haaland Announces Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative

Oklahoma has a long history of boarding schools used to rob Native American students of their identity. While three Federal boarding schools for Native youth in the state are still active under multiple new guidelines, the legacy of the boarding schools in the state remains with generations of students who attended them. Some people have good memories of meeting significant others and life-long friends, learning a trade, or playing sports. Others are still traumatized by the psychological, physical, and sexual abuse committed in those institutions. Secretary of the Interior, Deb Haaland, plans to look into the long-term ramifications of those schools that still haunt their alumni. In turn, the descendants of those students suffer from genetic and socialized trauma that is passed down through families, which leads to depression, substance abuse, emotional disconnection, and other socio-economic issues for contemporary Native people.

