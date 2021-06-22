Cancel
Grand Rapids, MI

City recognized for excellence in financial reporting

Grand Rapids, Michigan
Grand Rapids, Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The City of Grand Rapids has earned its 36th consecutive Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA). The City Comptroller’s Department today announced its comprehensive annual financial report for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020 earned GFOA’s highest honor in the area of governmental accounting.

City Comptroller Max Frantz expressed his pleasure with the City continuing the streak of sound financial reporting, saying Grand Rapids first received the certificate of excellence in 1979 and has earned it every year since 1985.

“This certificate is the culmination of hundreds of hours of hard work by team members in the Comptroller’s Department, working in conjunction with our fellow City departments,” Frantz said. “It truly is a City-wide-effort and everyone should be proud of this achievement. Its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by our organization and its management.”

Grand Rapids’ report was judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive "spirit of full disclosure" to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the report.

The GFOA established the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting Program (COA) in 1945 to encourage and assist state and local governments to go beyond the minimum requirements of generally accepted accounting principles to prepare comprehensive annual financial reports that evidence the spirit of transparency and full disclosure and then to recognize individual governments that succeed in achieving that goal.

The annual comprehensive financial report for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020 can be accessed on the City’s website. The Comptroller’s department also published an accompanying Citizen’s Guide to The City’s Finances which serves as a shorter and simplified version of the annual comprehensive financial report with goal of providing an overview of City finances to a broader audience. The Citizen’s Guide is available in English and Spanish and can also be accessed on the City’s website.

Grand Rapids, Michigan

Grand Rapids, Michigan

ABOUT

Grand Rapids is the second-largest city in Michigan and the county seat of Kent County.

