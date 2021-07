Before Indiana diver Andrew Capobianco moved into the final day of the Olympic Trials, doubt crept in. Merely being in the trials, Capobianco was one of the best divers in the U.S. and probably the world. But sitting in sixth place in Omaha, his performance wasn’t going to be enough to get the 21-year-old North Carolina native on the Olympic team. And the dive Capobianco had been trying to perfect, the reverse 3 ½ somersault tuck, just wasn’t coming together.