Both Wilton U15 Teams End Season and Youth Soccer Careers with Wins
Wilton Soccer Association’s (“WSA”) U15 girls and boys soccer teams closed out their respective seasons and WSA careers on a high note, earning wins earlier this month. “Every year another great group of Wilton players and families complete their WSA journeys. This class was fun to watch and a great example of what is possible when you play the game you love, for your hometown team and with a common purpose. We are excited for all of these players as they move on to Wilton High School,” Dave Loughran, WSA volunteer director of travel soccer, said.goodmorningwilton.com