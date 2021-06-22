Cancel
Luzerne County, PA

Luzerne County Democrats lost most voters due to recent purge

By Jennifer Learn-Andes
Hazleton Times
Hazleton Times
 17 days ago
Luzerne County Courthouse

While both took a hit, Luzerne County Democrats lost more registered voters than Republicans due to a recent purge of inactive voters, a review of new statistics shows.

The county election bureau said it removed 17,420 voters from its registration roles last week in response to a litigation threat.

Judicial Watch Inc., a conservative, non-partisan educational foundation, had informed the county May 3 it would file a complaint in 90 days if the county did not complete a purge as required by the National Voter Registration Act.

A blanket purge had not been completed since the county switched to a home rule government structure in 2012, county Assistant Solicitor Michael Butera told the county election board.

Based on a fresh report compiled Monday, the county now has 202,869 registered voters, a reduction of 17,623 since the county’s last state-reported tally of 220,492 a week ago, on June 14.

Democrats lost 9,413 voters, while Republicans had a reduction of 4,929.

In addition, voters unaffiliated or with other registrations decreased by 3,281.

The old and new overall registrations in these three groups:

• Democrats: 105,632 to 96,219

• Republicans: 86,076 to 81,147

• Others: 28,784 to 25,503

The purged county voters had been notified of their inactive status in 2018 because they had not voted five years prior to that, said county Election Director Bob Morgan. These voters would have returned to active status if they had voted in the county since 2018, but they did not, he said.

He believes most of the voters had relocated and did not notify the county.

The only deceased residents in the purge should be those who died while outside the state, which means their deaths would not have resulted in a Pennsylvania death certificate that triggers registration cancellation, Morgan said.

When the health department receives a death notice of anyone 18 and older, it must send notification to the applicable county election office within 60 days and include the deceased person’s address so the county can promptly update its registration records, county attorneys have said.

Hazleton resident John Keegan said Monday a purge was long overdue and is particularly important to reduce opportunities for fraudulent mail ballot requests.

“A proper system to purge is more important than ever,” Keegan said.

Keegan said he was personally frustrated because the county did not remove four of his adult children from its registration rolls, even though he had reported they no longer reside in the county. Two have lived elsewhere for more than a decade, he said.

Party gap

County Democrats still maintain their longtime voter registration lead following the purge, but it further closed the gap between Democrats and Republicans that has been shrinking for years.

State archives show the difference between the two parties was 40,225 in November 1998, when the county had 106,425 Democrats and 66,200 Republicans.

A week ago, before the purge, the difference was 19,556.

The new gap with removal of inactive voters from both parties: 15,072.

Some area political professors have largely attributed the steady Republican rise to an aging county population that is becoming more conservative.

The purge also impacts turnout figures.

Overall, the 56,720 ballots cast in the May 18 primary actually equated to a turnout of 28% instead of the previous 25.7% based on the old voter count.

In last year’s November presidential general election, when 154,134 ballots were cast, turnout would have been closer to 76% instead of the nearly 70% reported with the now-purged voters counted in the total registration.

Hazleton Times

Hazleton Times

