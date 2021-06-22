Cancel
Science

eIF4A3 regulates the TFEB-mediated transcriptional response via GSK3B to control autophagy

By Despoina Sakellariou, Matteo Tiberti, Thomas H. Kleiber, Lorea Blazquez, Aida Rodríguez López, Marie Holm Abildgaard, Michal Lubas, Jiri Bartek, Elena Papaleo, Lisa B. Frankel
Nature.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring autophagy, the coordinated actions of autophagosomes and lysosomes result in the controlled removal of damaged intracellular organelles and superfluous substrates. The evolutionary conservation of this process and its requirement for maintaining cellular homeostasis emphasizes the need to better dissect the pathways governing its molecular regulation. In our previously performed high-content screen, we assessed the effect of 1530 RNA-binding proteins on autophagy. Among the top regulators, we identified the eukaryotic translation initiation factor 4A-3 (eIF4A3). Here we show that depletion of eIF4A3 leads to a potent increase in autophagosome and lysosome biogenesis and an enhanced autophagic flux. This is mediated by the key autophagy transcription factor, TFEB, which becomes dephosphorylated and translocates from the cytoplasm to the nucleus where it elicits an integrated transcriptional response. We further identified an exon-skipping event in the transcript encoding for the direct TFEB kinase, GSK3B, which leads to a reduction in GSK3B expression and activity. Through analysis of TCGA data, we found a significant upregulation of eIF4A3 expression across several cancer types and confirmed the potential relevance of this newly identified signaling axis in human tumors. Hence, our data suggest a previously unrecognized role for eIF4A3 as a gatekeeper of autophagy through the control of TFEB activation, revealing a new mechanism for autophagy regulation.

ScienceNature.com

Correction: Non-cell-autonomous OTX2 transcription factor regulates anxiety-related behavior in the mouse

Correction to: Mol Psychiatry https://doi.org/10.1038/s41380-021-01132-y The article “Non-cell-autonomous OTX2 transcription factor regulates anxiety-related behavior in the mouse”, written by Clémentine Vincent, Javier Gilabert-Juan, Rachel Gibel-Russo, Daniel Alvarez-Fischer, Marie-Odile Krebs, Gwenaëlle Le Pen, Alain Prochiantz & Ariel A. Di Nardo, was originally published electronically on the publisher’s internet portal on 7 May 2021 without open access. With the author(s)' decision to opt for Open Choice the copyright of the article changed on 10 June 2021 to © The Author(s) 2021 and the article is forthwith distributed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License, which permits use, sharing, adaptation, distribution and reproduction in any medium or format, as long as you give appropriate credit to the original author(s) and the source, provide a link to the Creative Commons licence, and indicate if changes were made. The images or other third party material in this article are included in the article’s Creative Commons licence, unless indicated otherwise in a credit line to the material. If material is not included in the article’s Creative Commons licence and your intended use is not permitted by statutory regulation or exceeds the permitted use, you will need to obtain permission directly from the copyright holder. To view a copy of this licence, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0.
ScienceNature.com

SCD2-mediated monounsaturated fatty acid metabolism regulates cGAS-STING-dependent type I IFN responses in CD4 T cells

Host lipid metabolism and viral responses are intimately connected. However, the process by which the acquired immune systems adapts lipid metabolism to meet demands, and whether or not the metabolic rewiring confers a selective advantage to host immunity, remains unclear. Here we show that viral infection attenuates the expression of genes related to lipid metabolism in murine CD4+ T cells, which in turn increases the expression of antiviral genes. Inhibition of the fatty acid synthesis pathway substantially increases the basal expression of antiviral genes via the spontaneous production of type I interferon (IFN). Using a combination of CRISPR/Cas9-mediated genome editing technology and a global lipidomics analysis, we found that the decrease in monounsaturated fatty acid caused by genetic deletion of Scd2 in mice was crucial for the induction of an antiviral response through activation of the cGAS-STING pathway. These findings demonstrate the important relationship between fatty acid biosynthesis and type I IFN responses that enhances the antiviral response.
ChemistryNature.com

Enhanced laser-driven proton acceleration via improved fast electron heating in a controlled pre-plasma

The interaction of ultraintense laser pulses with solids is largely affected by the plasma gradient at the vacuum–solid interface, which modifies the absorption and ultimately, controls the energy distribution function of heated electrons. A micrometer scale-length plasma has been predicted to yield a significant enhancement of the energy and weight of the fast electron population and to play a major role in laser-driven proton acceleration with thin foils. We report on recent experimental results on proton acceleration from laser interaction with foil targets at ultra-relativistic intensities. We show a threefold increase of the proton cut-off energy when a micrometer scale-length pre-plasma is introduced by irradiation with a low energy femtosecond pre-pulse. Our realistic numerical simulations agree with the observed gain of the proton cut-off energy and confirm the role of stochastic heating of fast electrons in the enhancement of the accelerating sheath field.
AgricultureNature.com

The apple C2H2-type zinc finger transcription factor MdZAT10 positively regulates JA-induced leaf senescence by interacting with MdBT2

Jasmonic acid (JA) plays an important role in regulating leaf senescence. However, the molecular mechanisms of leaf senescence in apple (Malus domestica) remain elusive. In this study, we found that MdZAT10, a C2H2-type zinc finger transcription factor (TF) in apple, markedly accelerates leaf senescence and increases the expression of senescence-related genes. To explore how MdZAT10 promotes leaf senescence, we carried out liquid chromatography/mass spectrometry screening. We found that MdABI5 physically interacts with MdZAT10. MdABI5, an important positive regulator of leaf senescence, significantly accelerated leaf senescence in apple. MdZAT10 was found to enhance the transcriptional activity of MdABI5 for MdNYC1 and MdNYE1, thus accelerating leaf senescence. In addition, we found that MdZAT10 expression was induced by methyl jasmonate (MeJA), which accelerated JA-induced leaf senescence. We also found that the JA-responsive protein MdBT2 directly interacts with MdZAT10 and reduces its protein stability through ubiquitination and degradation, thereby delaying MdZAT10-mediated leaf senescence. Taken together, our results provide new insight into the mechanisms by which MdZAT10 positively regulates JA-induced leaf senescence in apple.
ScienceNature.com

Microbiota regulate social behaviour via stress response neurons in the brain

Social interactions among animals mediate essential behaviours, including mating, nurturing, and defence1,2. The gut microbiota contribute to social activity in mice3,4, but the gut–brain connections that regulate this complex behaviour and its underlying neural basis are unclear5,6. Here we show that the microbiome modulates neuronal activity in specific brain regions of male mice to regulate canonical stress responses and social behaviours. Social deviation in germ-free and antibiotic-treated mice is associated with elevated levels of the stress hormone corticosterone, which is primarily produced by activation of the hypothalamus–pituitary–adrenal (HPA) axis. Adrenalectomy, antagonism of glucocorticoid receptors, or pharmacological inhibition of corticosterone synthesis effectively corrects social deficits following microbiome depletion. Genetic ablation of glucocorticoid receptors in specific brain regions or chemogenetic inactivation of neurons in the paraventricular nucleus of the hypothalamus that produce corticotrophin-releasing hormone (CRH) reverse social impairments in antibiotic-treated mice. Conversely, specific activation of CRH-expressing neurons in the paraventricular nucleus induces social deficits in mice with a normal microbiome. Via microbiome profiling and in vivo selection, we identify a bacterial species, Enterococcus faecalis, that promotes social activity and reduces corticosterone levels in mice following social stress. These studies suggest that specific gut bacteria can restrain the activation of the HPA axis, and show that the microbiome can affect social behaviours through discrete neuronal circuits that mediate stress responses in the brain.
ScienceNature.com

Identification of small compounds regulating the secretion of extracellular vesicles via a TIM4-affinity ELISA

Extracellular vesicles (EVs) are secreted from most cells and play important roles in cell–cell communication by transporting proteins, lipids, and nucleic acids. As the involvement of EVs in diseases has become apparent, druggable regulators of EV secretion are required. However, the lack of a highly sensitive EV detection system has made the development of EV regulators difficult. We developed an ELISA system using a high-affinity phosphatidylserine-binder TIM4 to capture EVs and screened a 1567-compound library. Consequently, we identified one inhibitor and three activators of EV secretion in a variety of cells. The inhibitor, apoptosis activator 2, suppressed EV secretion via a different mechanism and had a broader cellular specificity than GW4869. Moreover, the three activators, namely cucurbitacin B, gossypol, and obatoclax, had broad cellular specificity, including HEK293T cells and human mesenchymal stem cells (hMSCs). In vitro bioactivity assays revealed that some regulators control EV secretion from glioblastoma and hMSCs, which induces angiogenesis and protects cardiomyocytes against apoptosis, respectively. In conclusion, we developed a high-throughput method to detect EVs with high sensitivity and versatility, and identified four compounds that can regulate the bioactivity of EVs.
ChemistryNature.com

Author Correction: Transcription organizes euchromatin via microphase separation

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-21589-3, published online 1 March 2021. In the original version of this Article, the text in the Methods section describing the lattice model algorithm incorrectly stated “For every iteration step, two direct neighbors are randomly chosen, and the swap is executed with a probability Pswap = esp(−ΔE/ΔEmin)”. This error has now been fixed in the PDF and HTML version on the Article to read “For every iteration step, two direct neighbors are randomly chosen, and the swap is executed with a probability Pswap = exp(ΔEmin−ΔE).”.
ScienceNature.com

Central amygdala micro-circuits mediate fear extinction

Fear extinction is an adaptive process whereby defensive responses are attenuated following repeated experience of prior fear-related stimuli without harm. The formation of extinction memories involves interactions between various corticolimbic structures, resulting in reduced central amygdala (CEA) output. Recent studies show, however, the CEA is not merely an output relay of fear responses but contains multiple neuronal subpopulations that interact to calibrate levels of fear responding. Here, by integrating behavioural, in vivo electrophysiological, anatomical and optogenetic approaches in mice we demonstrate that fear extinction produces reversible, stimulus- and context-specific changes in neuronal responses to conditioned stimuli in functionally and genetically defined cell types in the lateral (CEl) and medial (CEm) CEA. Moreover, we show these alterations are absent when extinction is deficient and that selective silencing of protein kinase C delta-expressing (PKCδ) CEl neurons impairs fear extinction. Our findings identify CEA inhibitory microcircuits that act as critical elements within the brain networks mediating fear extinction.
ScienceNature.com

Transcriptional profiling reveals multiple defense responses in downy mildew-resistant transgenic grapevine expressing a TIR-NBS-LRR gene located at the MrRUN1/MrRPV1 locus

Grapevine downy mildew (DM) is a destructive oomycete disease of viticulture worldwide. MrRPV1 is a typical TIR-NBS-LRR type DM disease resistance gene cloned from the wild North American grapevine species Muscadinia rotundifolia. However, the molecular basis of resistance mediated by MrRPV1 remains poorly understood. Downy mildew-susceptible Vitis vinifera cv. Shiraz was transformed with a genomic fragment containing MrRPV1 to produce DM-resistant transgenic Shiraz lines. Comparative transcriptome analysis was used to compare the transcriptome profiles of the resistant and susceptible genotypes after DM infection. Transcriptome modulation during the response to P. viticola infection was more rapid, and more genes were induced in MrRPV1-transgenic Shiraz than in wild-type plants. In DM-infected MrRPV1-transgenic plants, activation of genes associated with Ca2+ release and ROS production was the earliest transcriptional response. Functional analysis of differentially expressed genes revealed that key genes related to multiple phytohormone signaling pathways and secondary metabolism were highly induced during infection. Coexpression network and motif enrichment analysis showed that WRKY and MYB transcription factors strongly coexpress with stilbene synthase (VvSTS) genes during defense against P. viticola in MrRPV1-transgenic plants. Taken together, these findings indicate that multiple pathways play important roles in MrRPV1-mediated resistance to downy mildew.
ChemistryNature.com

Selectivity control in hydrogenation through adaptive catalysis using ruthenium nanoparticles on a CO-responsive support

With the advent of renewable carbon resources, multifunctional catalysts are becoming essential to hydrogenate selectively biomass-derived substrates and intermediates. However, the development of adaptive catalytic systems, that is, with reversibly adjustable reactivity, able to cope with the intermittence of renewable resources remains a challenge. Here, we report the preparation of a catalytic system designed to respond adaptively to feed gas composition in hydrogenation reactions. Ruthenium nanoparticles immobilized on amine-functionalized polymer-grafted silica act as active and stable catalysts for the hydrogenation of biomass-derived furfural acetone and related substrates. Hydrogenation of the carbonyl group is selectively switched on or off if pure H2 or a H2/CO2 mixture is used, respectively. The formation of alkylammonium formate species by the catalytic reaction of CO2 and H2 at the amine-functionalized support has been identified as the most likely molecular trigger for the selectivity switch. As this reaction is fully reversible, the catalyst performance responds almost in real time to the feed gas composition.
CancerNature.com

Melanoma reactive TCR-modified T cells generated without activation retain a less differentiated phenotype and mediate a superior in vivo response

Adoptive T cell therapy with T cell receptor (TCR)-modified T cells has shown promise in treating metastatic melanoma and other malignancies. However, studies are needed to improve the efficacy and durability of responses of TCR-modified T cells. Standard protocols for generating TCR-modified T cells involve activating T cells through CD3 stimulation to allow for the efficient transfer of tumor-reactive receptors with viral vectors. T cell activation results in terminal differentiation and shortening of telomeres, which are likely suboptimal for therapy. In these studies, we demonstrate efficient T cell transduction with the melanoma-reactive TIL1383I TCR through culturing with interleukin 7 (IL-7) in the absence of CD3 activation. The TIL1383I TCR-modified T cells generated following IL-7 culture were enriched with naïve (TN) and memory stem cell populations (TSCM) while maintaining longer telomere lengths. Furthermore, we demonstrated melanoma-reactivity of TIL1383I TCR-modified cells generated following IL-7 culture using in vitro assays and a superior response in an in vivo melanoma model. These results suggest that utilizing IL-7 to generate TCR-modified T cells in the absence of activation is a feasible strategy to improve adoptive T cell therapies for melanoma and other malignancies.
ScienceNature.com

Two human metabolites rescue a C. elegans model of Alzheimer’s disease via a cytosolic unfolded protein response

Age-related changes in cellular metabolism can affect brain homeostasis, creating conditions that are permissive to the onset and progression of neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. Although the roles of metabolites have been extensively studied with regard to cellular signaling pathways, their effects on protein aggregation remain relatively unexplored. By computationally analysing the Human Metabolome Database, we identified two endogenous metabolites, carnosine and kynurenic acid, that inhibit the aggregation of the amyloid beta peptide (Aβ) and rescue a C. elegans model of Alzheimer’s disease. We found that these metabolites act by triggering a cytosolic unfolded protein response through the transcription factor HSF-1 and downstream chaperones HSP40/J-proteins DNJ-12 and DNJ-19. These results help rationalise previous observations regarding the possible anti-ageing benefits of these metabolites by providing a mechanism for their action. Taken together, our findings provide a link between metabolite homeostasis and protein homeostasis, which could inspire preventative interventions against neurodegenerative disorders.
FitnessNature.com

Acute effect of high-definition and conventional tDCS on exercise performance and psychophysiological responses in endurance athletes: a randomized controlled trial

Transcranial direct current stimulation (tDCS) has been used aiming to boost exercise performance and inconsistent findings have been reported. One possible explanation is related to the limitations of the so-called “conventional” tDCS, which uses large rectangular electrodes, resulting in a diffuse electric field. A new tDCS technique called high-definition tDCS (HD-tDCS) has been recently developed. HD-tDCS uses small ring electrodes and produces improved focality and greater magnitude of its aftereffects. This study tested whether HD-tDCS would improve exercise performance to a greater extent than conventional tDCS. Twelve endurance athletes (29.4 ± 7.3 years; 60.15 ± 5.09 ml kg−1 min−1) were enrolled in this single-center, randomized, crossover, and sham-controlled trial. To test reliability, participants performed two time to exhaustion (TTE) tests (control conditions) on a cycle simulator with 80% of peak power until volitional exhaustion. Next, they randomly received HD-tDCS (2.4 mA), conventional (2.0 mA), or active sham tDCS (2.0 mA) over the motor cortex for 20-min before performing the TTE test. TTE, heart rate (HR), associative thoughts, peripheral (lower limbs), and whole-body ratings of perceived exertion (RPE) were recorded every minute. Outcome measures were reliable. There was no difference in TTE between HD-tDCS (853.1 ± 288.6 s), simulated conventional (827.8 ± 278.7 s), sham (794.3 ± 271.2 s), or control conditions (TTE1 = 751.1 ± 261.6 s or TTE2 = 770.8 ± 250.6 s) [F(1.95; 21.4) = 1.537; P = 0.24; η2p = 0.123]. There was no effect on peripheral or whole-body RPE and associative thoughts (P > 0.05). No serious adverse effect was reported. A single session of neither HD-tDCS nor conventional tDCS changed exercise performance and psychophysiological responses in athletes, suggesting that a ceiling effect may exist.
ScienceNature.com

GapClust is a light-weight approach distinguishing rare cells from voluminous single cell expression profiles

Single cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) is a powerful tool in detailing the cellular landscape within complex tissues. Large-scale single cell transcriptomics provide both opportunities and challenges for identifying rare cells playing crucial roles in development and disease. Here, we develop GapClust, a light-weight algorithm to detect rare cell types from ultra-large scRNA-seq datasets with state-of-the-art speed and memory efficiency. Benchmarking on diverse experimental datasets demonstrates the superior performance of GapClust compared to other recently proposed methods. When applying our algorithm to an intestine and 68 k PBMC datasets, GapClust identifies the tuft cells and a previously unrecognised subtype of monocyte, respectively.
ScienceNature.com

Conserved residues in the extracellular loop 2 regulate Stachel-mediated activation of ADGRG2

Cleavage and dissociation of a large N-terminal fragment and the consequent unmasking of a short sequence (Stachel) remaining on the N-terminus have been proposed as mechanisms of activation of some members of the adhesion G protein-coupled receptor (aGPCR) family. However, the identity of residues that play a role in the activation of aGPCRs by the cognate Stachel remains largely unknown. Protein sequence alignments revealed a conserved stretch of residues in the extracellular loop 2 (ECL2) of all 33 members of the aGPCR family. ADGRG2, an orphan aGPCR, plays a major role in male fertility, Ewing sarcoma cell proliferation, and parathyroid cell function. We used ADGRG2 as a model aGPCR and generated mutants of the conserved residues in the ECL2 via site-directed mutagenesis. We show that tryptophan and isoleucine in the ECL2 are essential for receptor stability and surface expression in the HEK293 cells. By adjusting the receptor surface expression levels, we show that mutation of these residues of ECL2 ablates the Stachel-mediated activation of multiple signaling pathways of ADGRG2. This study provides a novel understanding of the role of the ECL2 in Stachel-mediated signaling and degradation of ADGRG2, which may lay the foundation for the rational design of therapeutics to target aGPCRs.
HealthBioMed Central

The host transcriptional response to Candidemia is dominated by neutrophil activation and heme biosynthesis and supports novel diagnostic approaches

Genome Medicine volume 13, Article number: 108 (2021) Cite this article. Candidemia is one of the most common nosocomial bloodstream infections in the United States, causing significant morbidity and mortality in hospitalized patients, but the breadth of the host response to Candida infections in human patients remains poorly defined. Methods.
ScienceNature.com

Calbindin regulates Kv4.1 trafficking and excitability in dentate granule cells via CaMKII-dependent phosphorylation

Experimental & Molecular Medicine (2021)Cite this article. Calbindin, a major Ca2+ buffer in dentate granule cells (GCs), plays a critical role in shaping Ca2+ signals, yet how it regulates neuronal function remains largely unknown. Here, we found that calbindin knockout (CBKO) mice exhibited dentate GC hyperexcitability and impaired pattern separation, which co-occurred with reduced K+ current due to downregulated surface expression of Kv4.1. Relatedly, manipulation of calbindin expression in HT22 cells led to changes in CaMKII activation and the level of surface localization of Kv4.1 through phosphorylation at serine 555, confirming the mechanism underlying neuronal hyperexcitability in CBKO mice. We also discovered that Ca2+ buffering capacity was significantly reduced in the GCs of Tg2576 mice to the level of CBKO GCs, and this reduction was restored to normal levels by antioxidants, suggesting that calbindin is a target of oxidative stress. Our data suggest that the regulation of CaMKII signaling by Ca2+ buffering is crucial for neuronal excitability regulation.
SoftwareNature.com

Quantum random number cloud platform

Randomness lays the foundation for information security. Quantum random number generation based on various quantum principles has been proposed to provide true randomness in the last two decades. We integrate four different types of quantum random number generators on the Alibaba Cloud servers to enhance cybersecurity. Post-processing modules are integrated into the quantum platform to extract true random numbers. We employ improved authentication protocols where original pseudo-random numbers are replaced with quantum ones. Users from the Alibaba Cloud, such as Ant Financial and Smart Access Gateway, request random numbers from the quantum platform for various cryptographic tasks. For cloud services demanding the highest security, such as Alipay at Ant Financial, we combine the random numbers from four quantum devices by XOR the outputs to enhance practical security. The quantum platform has been continuously run for more than a year.
CancerNature.com

Exposure of the cytoplasm to low-dose X-rays modifies ataxia telangiectasia mutated-mediated DNA damage responses

We recently showed that when a low X-ray dose is used, cell death is enhanced in nucleus-irradiated compared with whole-cell-irradiated cells; however, the role of the cytoplasm remains unclear. Here, we show changes in the DNA damage responses with or without X-ray microbeam irradiation of the cytoplasm. Phosphorylated histone H2AX foci, a surrogate marker for DNA double-strand breaks, in V79 and WI-38 cells are not observed in nucleus irradiations at ≤ 2 Gy, whereas they are observed in whole-cell irradiations. Addition of an ataxia telangiectasia mutated (ATM) kinase inhibitor to whole-cell irradiations suppresses foci formation at ≤ 2 Gy. ABL1 and p73 expression is upregulated following nucleus irradiation, suggesting the induction of p73-dependent cell death. Furthermore, CDKN1A (p21) is upregulated following whole-cell irradiation, indicating the induction of cell cycle arrest. These data reveal that cytoplasmic radioresponses modify ATM-mediated DNA damage responses and determine the fate of cells irradiated at low doses.
JapanNature.com

Combined landscape of single-nucleotide variants and copy number alterations in clonal hematopoiesis

Clonal hematopoiesis (CH) in apparently healthy individuals is implicated in the development of hematological malignancies (HM) and cardiovascular diseases. Previous studies of CH analyzed either single-nucleotide variants and indels (SNVs/indels) or copy number alterations (CNAs), but not both. Here, using a combination of targeted sequencing of 23 CH-related genes and array-based CNA detection of blood-derived DNA, we have delineated the landscape of CH-related SNVs/indels and CNAs in 11,234 individuals without HM from the BioBank Japan cohort, including 672 individuals with subsequent HM development, and studied the effects of these somatic alterations on mortality from HM and cardiovascular disease, as well as on hematological and cardiovascular phenotypes. The total number of both types of CH-related lesions and their clone size positively correlated with blood count abnormalities and mortality from HM. CH-related SNVs/indels and CNAs exhibited statistically significant co-occurrence in the same individuals. In particular, co-occurrence of SNVs/indels and CNAs affecting DNMT3A, TET2, JAK2 and TP53 resulted in biallelic alterations of these genes and was associated with higher HM mortality. Co-occurrence of SNVs/indels and CNAs also modulated risks for cardiovascular mortality. These findings highlight the importance of detecting both SNVs/indels and CNAs in the evaluation of CH.

