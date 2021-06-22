21st Century Kids: Travel by Pedal Power
A bicycle might be one of the best inventions ever. They offer the rider transportation and provide hours of fun at the same time. Moreover, riding a bike is a universal experience for the majority of kids. No matter the setting, urban, rural or suburban, bike ridership is everywhere. President John F. Kennedy expressed, “Nothing compares to the simple pleasure of a bike ride.” Here is a small sampling of stories and nonfiction selections featuring bicycle use.lapl.org