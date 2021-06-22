Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

21st Century Kids: Travel by Pedal Power

By Mona Gilbert
lapl.org
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA bicycle might be one of the best inventions ever. They offer the rider transportation and provide hours of fun at the same time. Moreover, riding a bike is a universal experience for the majority of kids. No matter the setting, urban, rural or suburban, bike ridership is everywhere. President John F. Kennedy expressed, “Nothing compares to the simple pleasure of a bike ride.” Here is a small sampling of stories and nonfiction selections featuring bicycle use.

lapl.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Travel
News Break
Cars
Related
Bicyclesdesignboom.com

revolutionary bicycle crankset increases pedaling power and comfort

If you’re a keen cyclist, you probably know the difficulty of the so-called ‘dead zone’ when pedaling. now, french engineer jacques cerdan has invented a solution with a 100% mechanical crankset for bicycles that removes the top pedal dead zone, allowing you to increase your pedal power with more comfortable strokes.
Politicsngxchange.org

‘A 21st century Shaker story’

The three people living in the world’s only active Shaker community plan for the future. The Sabbathday Lake Shaker Village looks like a painting in the early morning light, its neat row of white buildings dappled with sun and backed by a rolling green pasture dotted with sheep. Soon, gardeners will arrive to work alongside the Shakers and the hum of daily life will fill the idyllic hillside village.
Fargo, NDkvrr.com

Pedal It Forward gives kids bikes at little or no cost

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A bike sharing program aims to provide a sense of freedom to local kids throughout the FM metro. The FM Pedal It Forward organization is a bike recycling program and are looking for as many gently used bikes and helmet donations to lend them out to children in need.
Richfield, MNhometownsource.com

Kid Power in the park

Throughout the months of June and July and into early August, the city of Richfield is providing weekly Entertainment in the Park at the city’s band shell, 636 East 66th St. It is recommended that attendees bring lawn chairs or blankets, plus sunscreen and bug spray. For the complete lineup...
Boulder, COPosted by
Forbes

Hotel Boulderado Combines Historic Ambiance With 21st-Century Comforts

Boulder, Colorado, in the foothills of the majestic Rocky Mountains, is a compelling place to visit year-round for its easy access to nature, its burgeoning restaurant scene, and its unique shops. Hotel Boulderado is ideally positioned to put you in proximity to all three, and it comes with a long history. A stay here will immerse you in Boulder’s rich past, as well as stories both told and untold.
ElectronicsTree Hugger

The Home of Tomorrow Might Run on Pedal Power

In 2015 I wrote, with my usual prescience, about how the home of tomorrow will run on direct current. "Look around your house. what is running on alternating current as it comes out of your walls? Outside of your kitchen or laundry, you might have a vacuum cleaner or a hair dryer. Otherwise, everything you own — from your computer to your light bulbs to your sound system — is running on direct current. There is a wall-wart or a brick or a rectifier in the light bulb base that converts the AC to DC, wasting energy and money in the process."
MusicMusicRadar.com

Who is the greatest keyboard player of the 21st century? Vote now!

GOAT hunt: While it would be wrong to say that keyboard players are the forgotten folk of the band line-up, it’s fair to say that many of them don’t quite have the profile of their guitar-toting colleagues. Perhaps it’s because many of them spend a lot of time sitting down,...
Bicyclesfitnessgizmos.com

Favero Assioma UNO Power Meter Cycling Pedals

Here is a pair of pedal based power meters made for serious cyclists in mind. The Favero Assioma UNO Power Meter Cycling Pedals have a sensor in the left pedal to measure leg power. They provide you with accurate data on your balance, torque efficiency, and smoothness as you ride your bike.
TravelWJCL

Tips for how to travel with kids

Getting away as a family is never an easy feat — whether you’re packing up the car or taking a plane. But when you know how to travel with kids, all those fears go out the window and you can rest assured that your family vacation will be a getaway for the (good) memory books.
Visual ArtAugusta Free Press

Graffiti art in the 21st century

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. The rise and rise of Graffiti throughout the 20th century until the present day. Graffiti is a term that was once synonymous with vandalism and the defacement of public property. Throughout the 20th century, attitudes towards graffiti began to change, and today it is now often referred to as “Urban Street Art”. But how exactly did this change occur?
Beauty & Fashioncntraveller.com

Space-age adventure gear: the must-haves for 21st century explorers

Harder, better, faster, stronger – the Daft Punk anthem sums up the items created by garment pioneer Vollebak. Founded five years ago by twins Nick and Steve Tidball, both athletes and former ad men, the label is known for fusing Willy Wonka-ish innovation with scientific smarts. Utilising materials such as carbon fibre and copper, it is beloved by early adopters for what Steve calls ‘the most fascinating environments on and off our planet’.
CarsAutoweek.com

Tested: 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid Brings Upscale Efficiency

Unlike Toyota, Hyundai isn't really known for its hybrids. Although its Ioniq hatchback is a solid shot across the Prius's bow, Hyundai doesn't broadly tout the fuel-sipping virtues of its hybrid powertrains, instead focusing on its familiar narrative of value and accessible luxury. But perhaps that's changing. Over the past year, the company has rolled out hybrid versions of several of its popular models, including the Sonata family sedan, the Elantra compact car, and the Tucson and Santa Fe SUVs.
Los Angeles, CAlapl.org

Celebrating the Dream: The Pursuit of Liberty and Happiness in America

What happens to a dream deferred if you never take the first step to actually achieving it? Our journey began with a dream deeply rooted in the passionate pursuit of liberty and happiness in a new land. Toktam and I landed at the Los Angeles International Airport in May of 2015, and I remember being filled with enthusiasm and hope, but like many immigrants in a foreign land, we were also filled with many questions. The land of Chumash, Kizh, and Tongva was now ours to discover as immigrants from Iran seeking a new life in America.
Buying CarsPosted by
Motorious

1970 Ford Torino: A True Verifiable Survivor

Long-term ownership by a notable engineer helped keep this 1970 Ford Torino in original condition. On January 30th, 1970, Verl A. Goldsmith, an engineer working on the Apollo 17 mission, walked into Warren Wooten Ford in Cocoa Beach, FL. He sat down with sales associate Fryman and eventually purchased a brand new Medium Red Ford Torino with a long, rare, and coveted list of options. Under the hood was a 351C-4V V8 engine mated to a Cruise-A-Matic automatic transmission and an optional ratio rear end. The interior was upholstered in Black Broadcloth and vinyl and features included power front disc brakes and an AM radio. Among the other options were whitewall tires, tinted glass, and Argent Styled steel wheels.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

The Most Dramatic Barn Find Stories On Motorious

Barn find cars always come with some baggage. Barn find car stories are never dull. The idea of someone discovering a forgotten car is full of horror and intrigue. Here's a look at some of the most sensational stories of barn finds on Motorious. Rare 1969 Trans Am 400 Barn...
PetsPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Deer Walks into Bar

Today's #jokeoftheday is about a rare deer that walked into a bar. The deer appeared gloomy and needed a drink, so he sat at the bar and placed his order. A deer walked into a bar, looking downhearted as he sat by the bartender. Placing his order, he explained to the bartender how he had lost a patient. The bartender brought his drink, and they engaged in a conversation.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Abandoned 1969 Camaro Gets A First Wash

You would expect a 1969 Chevrolet Camaro which has sat outside for years in Colorado would look horrible. After all, the weather in the Centennial State isn’t exactly known for being mild. But the amazing thing is the green paint on the muscle car looks fantastic. We’re not entirely sure it’s the stuff from the factory, because it looks a little too good for that.

Comments / 0

Community Policy