21st Century Kids: Travel by Pedal Power

In 2015 I wrote, with my usual prescience, about how the home of tomorrow will run on direct current. "Look around your house. what is running on alternating current as it comes out of your walls? Outside of your kitchen or laundry, you might have a vacuum cleaner or a hair dryer. Otherwise, everything you own — from your computer to your light bulbs to your sound system — is running on direct current. There is a wall-wart or a brick or a rectifier in the light bulb base that converts the AC to DC, wasting energy and money in the process."