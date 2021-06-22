Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

People on the Move

bizjournals
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDUCATION: University of Washington, Keller Graduate School of Business. David Maxwell joins leading biotech company Allied BioScience as chief financial officer, where he will oversee all financial matters, including the company’s strong investment interests, as it prepares for its series A2 preferred funding round. Before this role, David served as CFO with AMTEL, one of the largest and fastest-growing T-Mobile retailers in the United States, headquartered in the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex and has held many senior finance roles at T-Mobile USA from 2002 to 2011.

www.bizjournals.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Washington#Allied Bioscience#Cfo#Amtel#T Mobile Usa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Education
Related
San Francisco, CAbizjournals

San Francisco launches $12 million small business recovery loan fund

San Francisco small businesses financially reeling from the pandemic now have a new pool of cash they can access. Mayor London Breed on Thursday announced the launch of a $12 million program designed to provide zero percent interest loans to both new and existing businesses. Working with state-backed lending partners and local community-based partners, the mayor's office says it has now leveraged additional funding to offer small businesses loans ranging up to $100,000, making it the city's largest small business loan program to date.
San Francisco, CAbizjournals

Nextdoor plans to go public in a $4.3B merger with one of Vinod Khosla's SPACs

Nextdoor Inc. said Tuesday it plans to go public in a merger with a blank check company sponsored by Silicon Valley investor Vinod Khosla. The San Francisco company expects to get about $686 million from combining with Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II. About $270 million of that amount will come from a private placement investment from T. Rowe Price Associates Inc., Baron Capital Group, Dragoneer and others.
Economyswfinstitute.org

US Bank Buys PFM Asset Management

U.S. Bank entered into a definitive agreement to purchase PFM Asset Management LLC under its subsidiary, U.S. Bancorp Asset Management. PFM Asset Management will continue to operate as a separate entity. PFM Asset Management and U.S. Bancorp Asset Management had combined assets under management and assets under administration of more than US$ 325 billion on March 31, 2021. PFM stands for Public Financial Management.
Businessbizjournals

Kyle Kmiec, CPA

EDUCATION: Masters of Business Administration in Accounting from Midwestern State University. Calvetti Ferguson has promoted Kyle Kmiec to Tax Partner. Kyle has more than 10 years of experience in public accounting and his practice is focused on providing tax compliance and consulting for family-owned and private equity backed businesses across a wide variety of industries including real estate, construction, oil field services, and professional services.
Businessodwyerpr.com

NBCU News Group Kornblau Moves to Softbank

Mark Kornblau, executive VP-communications at NBCUniversal News Group, will join Softbank Group as global head of communications on August 16. He will be responsible for aligning the internal and external communications for the Japanese company’s portfolio of about 300 companies. Kornblau will report to CEO Masayoski Son and COO Marcelo...
BusinessDeadline

Mark Kornblau Departs NBCUniversal Post For Softbank Group

Mark Kornblau is departing his spot heading up communications at NBCUniversal’s news brands for a position as global head of communications for Softbank Group. Kornblau is currently executive vice president of communications for NBCUniversal News Group. He’s been at NBC News for seven years. Kornblau will join Softbank on Aug....
Businesskfgo.com

Japan’s SoftBank hires NBCUniversal exec as global communications head

(Reuters) – SoftBank Group Corp has hired Mark Kornblau, a NBCUniversal executive and former communications director in the Obama administration, to head its global communications team, the Japanese conglomerate said on Wednesday. Kornblau will fill in the position left vacant by Gary Ginsberg, who resigned in December last year, according...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Bloomberg LP To Acquire Dedicated CFO Division From Geller & Company

NEW YORK, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg LP ("Bloomberg") announced an agreement today to acquire the division of Geller & Company ("Geller") that has provided dedicated outsourced CFO and business services to Bloomberg since its inception, nearly four decades ago. "Starting with Marty as our CFO in our earliest...
Businessunfoundation.org

Q&A with Verizon CEO: Embracing the Sustainable Development Goals to Connect America

People across America are using the Sustainable Development Goals as a road map to recover better by turning the UN’s global ambitions into local action at every level. For Hans Vestberg, the Chairman and CEO of Verizon, the SDGs are helping him align the company’s strategy with a broader vision for a better world. As head of the U.S.-based communications conglomerate, Vestberg knows that access to digital infrastructure and information technology is crucial for achieving the SDGs — both at home and abroad.
Businessbizjournals

All-female marketing firm dives into new waters after rebrand

After 11 years in business, Petroglyph Creative has a new name. Meet New Mexico's most influential women in 2021! Albuquerque Business First's Women of Influence event will bring together some of the most powerful and innovative women in New Mexico for an inspirational virtual awards program.
Business19fortyfive.com

Dish Network Is Dying. Can It Transform Into a 5G Company?

Dish Network’s future as a satellite TV operator-turned-wireless player still has a huge question mark. But it appears that Dish Chairman Charlie Ergen remains optimistic about the struggling company’s chances to make waves as a 5G provider. Over the past decade-plus, Ergen spent $25 billion to purchase mobile spectrum to...
Businessbloomberglaw.com

Mars’ Data Theft Claims Against Former CFO Head to Arbitration

Mars Inc.'s dispute with a former executive over his alleged theft of financial data and proprietary information will shift into arbitration, a federal court in Washington decided. Jacek Szarzynski, a former chief financial officer, allegedly took Mars’ confidential information during his transition from the company to his future employer. He...
Businessbizjournals

Lisa Harper steps down as Belk CEO

Belk executive Lisa Harper has stepped down as CEO and transitioned to executive chair of the department store chain’s board of directors. She had served as Belk's CEO since July 2016. Replacing Harper will be Nir Patel, who has been promoted from president and chief merchandising officer. Charlotte, North Carolina-based...
Indiana, PAbizjournals

Jacquie Gonos

Jacquie Gonos commercial banker at S&T Bank, was recently promoted to senior vice president. Jacquie has over 25 years of banking experience, specializing in commercial real estate lending throughout the western Pennsylvania market. Jacquie serves on the executive leadership team for Blair Go Red for Women. Jacquie resides in Indiana, PA with her son and daughter.
Business19fortyfive.com

Dish Network Might Just Be Destined for Death

Dish Network is the process of a long pivot, largely towards delivering 5G Internet. The company, in mid-2020, closed its purchase of Boost Mobile. Just over a week ago, Dish began accepting sign-ups for its 5G service. Those are being accepted through a site called Project Genesis, which describes itself...
Economybizjournals

Inceptor Bio launches first portfolio company out of UNC

A Triangle firm that's seeking to build a portfolio of cell and gene therapy companies focused on curing cancer has announced its first investment. Inceptor Bio announced Wednesday it launched company Fastback Bio with new technology licensed from UNC-Chapel Hill to develop CAR-T, or chimeric antigen receptor T cell, therapies to treat solid tumors.
Newport Beach, CAbizjournals

Chipotle to accept TikTok resumes from Gen-Z applicants

In an effort to attract more Gen-Z applicants in a tight U.S. labor market, Chipotle Mexican Grill said Thursday it will accept resumes via the TikTok video app. Newport Beach, California-based Chipotle (NYSE: CMG) said it needs to hire 15,000 workers to meet current demand. It's one of the first restaurant chains to accept TikTok resumes, it said.
Businessbizjournals

Tony Amicon

Vice President & Office Lead at Civil & Environmental Consultants Inc. Tony Amicon, P.E., vice president, has moved into the role of Office Lead for CEC Cincinnati. With more than 30 years of experience, including the past 14 years with CEC, Tony has spent his career serving clients across numerous markets, including Power, Public Sector, Real Estate, and Manufacturing. He is a registered Professional Engineer in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Iowa, and West Virginia, having worked on hundreds of commercial, retail, industrial, state, federal, and residential projects.
Businessbizjournals

Shaun W. Kimbrow

PR Manager – Head of Midwest Division at Lobeline Communications. The Midwest division of Lobeline Communications will be headed up by celebrity and entertainment publicist, Shaun W. Kimbrow, who has over 10 years of experience managing publicity for some of the country's most prominent brands, thought leaders, and celebrities. As head of the Midwest division, Kimbrow, who has a track record of designing and implementing highly successful PR campaigns, will manage the daily operations and publicity campaigns for the agency’s roster of clients.

Comments / 0

Community Policy