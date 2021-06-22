People on the Move

People across America are using the Sustainable Development Goals as a road map to recover better by turning the UN’s global ambitions into local action at every level. For Hans Vestberg, the Chairman and CEO of Verizon, the SDGs are helping him align the company’s strategy with a broader vision for a better world. As head of the U.S.-based communications conglomerate, Vestberg knows that access to digital infrastructure and information technology is crucial for achieving the SDGs — both at home and abroad.