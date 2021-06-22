People on the Move
EDUCATION: University of Washington, Keller Graduate School of Business. David Maxwell joins leading biotech company Allied BioScience as chief financial officer, where he will oversee all financial matters, including the company’s strong investment interests, as it prepares for its series A2 preferred funding round. Before this role, David served as CFO with AMTEL, one of the largest and fastest-growing T-Mobile retailers in the United States, headquartered in the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex and has held many senior finance roles at T-Mobile USA from 2002 to 2011.www.bizjournals.com