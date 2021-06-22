Jennifer Keefe
Chief Legal Officer, General Counsel, Corporate Secretary at Allied BioScience. Jennifer Keefe will serve as chief legal officer, general counsel and corporate secretary for disruptive biotechnology company Allied BioScience. Jennifer brings 24 years of experience, having served as the senior vice president, general counsel, chief compliance officer and corporate secretary of FTS International. She has received multiple honors over her legal career, including Texas Monthly Magazine’s Texas Rising Star award for seven years in a row and several pro bono service awards.www.bizjournals.com