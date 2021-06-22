Jennifer Keefe

HANOVER, PA. — Theresa Robbins Shea has been named executive vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary at Utz Brands, Inc. She joins the company from hardware wholesaler True Value Co., LLC, where she was assistant general counsel, labor and employment. While at True Value, she was executive sponsor for the inclusion and diversity foundation and True Value Foundation. She also led the company’s internal COVID crisis team. Before that, she was senior counsel at United Airlines, Inc. and an associate at Seyfarth Shaw in Chicago.