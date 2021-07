For the first time in over a year, I went to fork down some delicious pizza with a crew of friends in Canazei, spending quality chill time between the first and second rounds of the Enduro World Series. We all gave a heartfelt salute to the brilliant scientists who brought us vaccines so we could hear the clink of beer bottles once more. The restaurant was packed with locals, and we figured it must be the right spot to chow. We weren’t wrong. You can often tell who the locals are in mountain towns. They look genuinely relaxed compared to the tourists, with skin that’s kissed by the great outdoors.