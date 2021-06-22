Cancel
Batesville, AR

BACC Engages Community to Develop Tourist Attraction Strategies

By Heather Pedersen
kffb.com
 17 days ago

The Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce (BACC) kicked off its Tourism hub meeting series Thursday evening at UACCB’s Independence Hall. In partnership with BACC, Landon Downing of Citizens Bank and Jeanne Roepcke of Batesville School District serve as leadership for the hub. Sarah Kinser, Chief Program Officer for the Arkansas Community Foundation, facilitated the first of the four-part series, titled “Engaging the Vision.”

