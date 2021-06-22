BACC Engages Community to Develop Tourist Attraction Strategies
The Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce (BACC) kicked off its Tourism hub meeting series Thursday evening at UACCB’s Independence Hall. In partnership with BACC, Landon Downing of Citizens Bank and Jeanne Roepcke of Batesville School District serve as leadership for the hub. Sarah Kinser, Chief Program Officer for the Arkansas Community Foundation, facilitated the first of the four-part series, titled “Engaging the Vision.”www.kffb.com