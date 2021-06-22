Frances McDormand Reveals ‘Fargo’ Originally Sent Marge to Anti-Abortion Rally: ‘Can You Imagine?’

There’s good and bad news for Claire Denis today, though arguably some frustrating news for the French filmmaker this month, in general. Starting with the immediate good fortune, it sounds like her upcoming film, the Nicaragua-set thriller “Stars At Noon,” is moving forward. The bad news, it’s lost its lead star, Robert Pattinson. ScreenDaily reports that Pattinson has had to exit the film citing conflicting obligations. The good news is she’s found a replacement in Taron Egerton, but let’s face it to a lot of fans, that’ll be a downgrade given Pattinson and Denis already made one fantastic film together in “High Life,” and cineastes were looking for a repeat of that effort.