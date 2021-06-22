Cancel
Frances McDormand Reveals ‘Fargo’ Originally Sent Marge to Anti-Abortion Rally: ‘Can You Imagine?’

By Zack Sharf
imdb.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrances McDormand joined Joel Coen and Steve Buscemi at the 2021 Tribeca Festival to celebrate the 25th anniversary of “Fargo,” which won the performer her first Academy Award for Best Actress. McDormand’s humble police detective Marge Gunderson remains one of the Coen Brothers’ most beloved characters, but she could’ve been a bit more polarizing had an original idea to have Marge attend a “right to life protest” been kept in the script.

