‘The Bachelorette’ Recap: Katie Thurston Shares Sexual Assault Story

After last season's full-scale, wholly encompassing debacle, the return of "The Bachelorette" needed to be pretty great to help get this franchise back on its feet and reminds audiences why they bother watching. And thus far, four episodes in, Katie's season has managed to do exactly that. Its star is charismatic and thoughtful, the new hosts are playful and inviting, the house is filled with charming and genuine husband potentials, respect and care has been a regular topic, sincere connections appear to have been developed and, best of all, when Katie has to end a fool, she does not miss. Now, there's plenty of time to muck this up – I see you, Blake subplot – but thus far, I've been drinking wine to enhance this season, not to help forget it like last year. So that's progress!