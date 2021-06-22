Why ‘Star Wars’ Series ‘The Acolyte’ Hired Writer Who’s Never Seen Any ‘Star Wars’ Movie
Leslye Headland is best known for directing raunchy comedies “Bachelorette” and “Sleeping with Other People” and for co-creating Netflix’s “Russian Doll,” which makes her an invigorating and unconventional-on-paper choice to serve as showrunner of a “Star Wars” television series. Headland is behind “Star Wars: The Acolyte,” which Disney confirmed last December as part of its “Star Wars” streaming series expansion. Not much is known about the series other than it being set during the final days of the High Republic, an era which pre-dates George Lucas’ original “Star Wars.” With the setting not so beholden to the Skywalker saga, Headland could take more risks with her writers’ room.www.imdb.com