There was a lot to unpack in Tuesday’s installment of David Makes Man, but one theme kept emerging — men need to embrace their emotions more. Nowhere was this more obvious than when Jg got out of the hospital and asked David about the unspoken tension between their mother Gloria and his wife Trisha. At first, David tried to deflect the question by saying his younger brother should ask Gloria what happened. When that didn’t work, David admitted that he had a hard time seeing Jg connected to all those breathing and feeding tubes and fighting for his life after being shot.