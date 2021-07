During E3 2021’s Bethesda and Xbox Showcase, many games were revealed along with release dates for titles that were already announced. One of the games was Annapurna Interactive’s latest work, Twelve Minutes. During the showcase, it was announced that Twelve Minutes, a thriller with an enticing and compelling story, is set to release on 19th August 2021. The game will be available on Xbox Game Pass Day One as an Xbox Exclusive and on PC via Steam. Twelve Minutes has a long history in the video game world as it was originally revealed in 2015, with some more information coming out during E3 2019. Fans were pleasantly surprised to see that Annapurna Interactive were able to put a release date on it. With only approximately two months left for its release, the highly anticipated indie game now has its official poster. The launch poster takes inspiration from classic Kubrick, Hitchcock and Fincher films, as does the game.