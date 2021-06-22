Cancel
New Inspector Maigret Series in the Works From Playground, Red Arrow Studios

By Naman Ramachandran
imdb.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorges Simenon Limited (Gsl) has signed a licence and co-production arrangement with Colin Callender’s Golden Globe and BAFTA-winning Playground (“Howards End”) to co-develop with Red Arrow Studios International a new English-language returning Inspector Maigret drama series. The series will be based on Georges Simenon’s iconic series of novels about the...

