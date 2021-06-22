Cancel
Jack Huston Signs On For ‘The Count of Monte Cristo’ With Constantin Film, Stephen Fung to Direct

By K.J. Yossman
imdb.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Boardwalk Empire’s” Jack Huston will star in a new action/thriller series inspired by “The Count of Monte Cristo,” Alexandre Dumas’ timeless novel. It is being developed by Constantin Film and will be directed by Stephen Hung (“Into the Badlands”). Huston will play a broken man who, upon escaping his imprisonment,...

www.imdb.com
