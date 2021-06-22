Jack Huston Signs On For ‘The Count of Monte Cristo’ With Constantin Film, Stephen Fung to Direct

"Laughing at my pain…" An early teaser trailer has debuted for the chilling film Nitram, which is the latest from gritty Australian filmmaker Justin Kurzel. The film will be premiering at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival currently underway, premiering in the Main Competition section at the very end of the fest. The film focuses on a young man named Nitram, and the events leading up to the 1996 Port Arthur massacre on Tasmania (Australia's worst mass shooting) in an attempt to understand why and how the atrocity occurred. The title is a reference to the name of the actual killer, Martin, and is a reverse spelling of his name. Caleb Landry Jones stars as Nitram, and the superb cast includes Essie Davis, Anthony LaPaglia, Judy Davis, and Sean Keenan. This is a very unnerving introduction and first look at an Australian film that seems like it will be haunting and uncomfortable to sit through. Only talented filmmakers can handle an upsetting story.