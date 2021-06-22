‘Annette’ Trailer: Adam Driver & Marion Cotillard Star In A Cannes-Bound Musical For Leos Carax & The Band Sparks
One of the most anticipated films of 2021, “Annette,” is opening the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival next month. “Annette” marks the first English-language film from visionary director Leos Carax (“Holy Motors“), with music by Sparks’ Ron and Russell Mael, recently featured in Edgar Wright’s terrific documentary, “The Sparks Brothers.” “Annette” stars Adam Driver, and Marion Cotillard is based on Sparks’ original story.www.imdb.com