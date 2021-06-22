‘Annette’ Trailer: Adam Driver & Marion Cotillard Star In A Cannes-Bound Musical For Leos Carax & The Band Sparks

At a Cannes Film Festival like no other, Leos Carax’s Annette may have been the perfect opening movie. Our Pete Hammond described it as an “offbeat rock opera musical fantasy” (not the most populated on genres) in his Talesbuzz review last night, and the film’s creativity and originality, typical of Carax, has set the Croisette abuzz with upbeat chatter about just how good the Cannes program looks this year. Some are doubting Annette’s mainstream appeal and awards potential, and of course plenty of people left the premiere halfway through (possibly to watch the Spain v Italy soccer match penalty shootout) but on the whole the general message is – arthouse cinema is back, and there’s going to be a lot to look forward to across the next 10 days.