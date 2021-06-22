Hollywood Is Betting Big on Musicals Despite ‘In the Heights’ Disappointment

It's only been a few months since Walt Disney Animation Studios last big release, but we won't have to wait too long for the next one, as Encanto is set to open this Thanksgiving. Previously, we'd been given a brief description of what the movie will be about, and the knowledge that it would see the return to Disney of Lin-Manuel Miranda, who would be handling the film's songs. Today we got our first real look at what Encanto will look like with its first trailer. And it looks, well, magical.