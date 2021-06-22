Cancel
Hollywood Is Betting Big on Musicals Despite ‘In the Heights’ Disappointment

By Anne Thompson
imdb.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMusicals are mounting a major return to a platform near you — nearly a dozen are set to release by the end of the year. Why are there are so many lined up? It’s both flukes of timing and market forces. Some are big-budget studio efforts held back until the pandemic was “over,” others are smaller scale films, some are strictly online events. Not all will make it to theaters, especially after Jon M. Chu’s movie adaptation “In the Heights”, a less-well-known Broadway musical from “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, nabbed stellar reviews but disappointed in theaters after launching the Tribeca Festival. How it performed on HBO Max is less clear.

Lin Manuel Miranda
Broadway Musicals, Hollywood, In The Heights
Moviespapermag.com

Maybe the Young Thug Musical Will Save Hollywood

Young Thug has his sights set on total Hollywood domination. He's set to star in the upcoming movie Throw It Back, described by a press release as a "dance-filled musical" that follows a high school senior named Wytrell who seeks to become a member of a dance squad that has been selected to feature in a controversial Miami rapper's upcoming music video. Thugger presumably plays the rapper. Shahadi Wright Joseph will co-star.
Moviesimdb.com

Life After ‘In the Heights’ Controversy: Here Are 9 Afro-Latino Stars Who Deserve Big Hollywood Roles

Jon M. Chu’s long-awaited film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “In the Heights” should have debuted to critical acclaim. From the dynamic musical numbers to the film’s stars, which include “Hamilton” standout Anthony Ramos, “Orange Is The New Black” star Dasha Polanco, and “Straight Outta Compton” breakout Corey Hawkins, all the signs pointed to another progressive hit on par with Chu’s “Crazy Rich Asians.”
Moviesdailyeasternnews.com

Column: “In the Heights” controversy points out colorism in Hollywood

It’s been a few weeks since Lin Manuel Miranda’s movie adapted musical “In the Heights” has come out after a long wait. This story follows the dreams of the main character Usnavi and fellow Washington Heights residents. This New York neighborhood is filled with music and several Latino, mainly Dominican, cultures. The Broadway production opened in 2008 and was nominated for several rewards.
Beauty & FashionConnecticut Post

Reel Dad: "In the Heights" heads to the big screen

Hollywood loves to turn Broadway musicals into movie extravaganzas. Since films started to sing and dance, producers have looked to the stage for shows that could thrive on screen. Over the years, from “My Fair Lady” and “The Sound of Music” to, more recently, “Hairspray” and “Into the Woods,” movie adaptations continue to become bigger shows.
Austin, TXaustinfamily.com

In the Heights

Starring Anthony Ramos, Melissa Barrera, Corey Hawkins, Leslie Grace, Jimmy Smits, Olga Merediz, Gregory Diaz IV, Lin-Manuel Miranda. Jon M. Chu’s In the Heights, an adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegria Hudes’ Tony-winning Broadway musical, is a big, colorful and jubilant movie – and one that’s simply breathtaking on the big screen. The richness of the visuals, virtuosic camerawork, immaculately choregraphed dance numbers and beautiful vocals simply won’t play as well on any home theater set-up. Of all the films released in the last few months since COVID-19 restrictions have eased, I can’t think of a better argument for a trip to the cinema than this film.
MoviesCollider

Disney's 'Encanto' Gets Its First Magical Poster Ahead of Trailer Release

Disney has revealed the first poster for Encanto, the 60th animated feature for the studio, which will be set in Colombia. While we still don’t know much about the project, the new poster reveals further details, highlighting some of the cute animals present in the upcoming film premiering this fall. The poster reveal, published by Disney via Twitter, also confirms that the first trailer for Encanto will be released tomorrow.
Moviesimdb.com

‘Ahed’s Knee’ Teaser Trailer: ‘Synonymns’ Director Nadav Lapid Returns With First Cannes Competition Title

Israeli writer/director Nadav Lapid has been on the international radar for quite some time, 2011’s “Policeman” made international waves, and 2014’s ‘The Kindergarten Teacher” was so well regarded, Hollywood, Netflix, and Maggie Gyllenhaal made a remake in 2018. But things started to really take off for Lapid after “Synonyms” won the Golden Bear award at the 69th Berlin International Film Festival in February 2019 and introduced most of the world to breakout star Tom Mercier.
Moviesprovideocoalition.com

Crossing the 180 Podcast with “In the Heights” DP Alice Brooks

In this episode of Crossing the 180 we have Alice Brooks, director of photography for Jon Chu’s adaptation of Lin Manuel-Miranda’s Broadway musical sensation “In the Heights.”. Alice shares about her artistic inspirations, the complexity in shooting musicals and choreographed dancing, how they performed some of those more complex scenes...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

First Trailer For Disney's Encanto Is Full Of Magic And New Lin-Manuel Miranda Music

It's only been a few months since Walt Disney Animation Studios last big release, but we won't have to wait too long for the next one, as Encanto is set to open this Thanksgiving. Previously, we'd been given a brief description of what the movie will be about, and the knowledge that it would see the return to Disney of Lin-Manuel Miranda, who would be handling the film's songs. Today we got our first real look at what Encanto will look like with its first trailer. And it looks, well, magical.
Moviesimdb.com

Film Noir Festival at Hollywood Legion Theater Looks to Make July a Little More Shadowy

Sunshine and noir are antithetical, as probably anyone who knows even a word of French could tell you. Sunshine and film noir, nearly as much so. Yet summer’s here and the time is right for skulking in the murderously foggy streets, thanks to a three-day festival of vintage ’40s and ’50s crime dramas being presented this weekend at the newly reopened Hollywood Legion Theater by the Film Noir Foundation.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

The Resurrection of the Movie Musical

Chris Connor on the resurrection of the movie musical…. Film musicals are certainly not a new phenomenon with a long history of both animated and live action features proving incredibly successful both with audiences and award bodies alike. Be it the 50s and 60s musicals from the likes of Singin’ in the Rain, Guys and Dolls, The King and I or The Sound of Music there is a rich cinematic tradition for the genre and while there have been glimpses off revived interest in recent years, the genre certainly isn’t as rich as it was in its heyday.
Moviesimdb.com

The Worst Person in the World review – Nordic romcom is an instant classic

Renate Reinsve is sublime as a young woman veering between lovers in a film that reminds us of the genre’s life-affirming potential. It’s one of Cannes’ best. Joachim Trier is the Norwegian director who gave us the disturbing telekinesis thriller Thelma (2017) and the challenging drug-addiction drama Oslo, August 31st (2011). Working with his longtime screenwriter Eskil Vogt, he has discomfited his audiences, jolted them and shocked them into realising they aren’t here for an easy ride.
Moviesfemalefirst.co.uk

Walt Disney Studios introduces new and charming movie, Encanto

Take a look at the stunning trailer and poster for the upcoming family-feature!. We all know that Disney have brought us some exceptional, heart-warming and beautiful films over the years, but upcoming film Encanto might just stand a little taller than the rest. Encanto tells the wonderful tale of a...
MoviesCollider

First 'Encanto' Trailer Reveals Disney's 60th Magical Animated Feature Film

Disney Animation Studios has revealed the first trailer for Encanto, the studio's 60th animated feature film. This release comes on the heels of the unveiling of the movie's first teaser poster, which dropped yesterday in anticipation of our first official look at the trailer. Encanto is currently slated for release on November 24.
Los Angeles, CAbeverlypress.com

Despite potential, ‘The Tomorrow War’ disappoints

Chris Pratt’s an enjoyable enough leading man, morphing from a hilarious small-screen dope, via “Parks and Rec,” to one of the three Chrises of Marvel. Alas, neither his charisma nor J.K. Simmons’ beefed up biceps can save “The Tomorrow War” from itself. Amazon Studios’ very expensive misfire worked better when...

