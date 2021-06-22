Netflix Hires Allure Editor in Chief Michelle Lee as VP of Editorial and Publishing

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Sunday, July 4. All times are Eastern. We The People (Netflix, 3:01 a.m., complete first season): “Created by Chris Nee, We The People is an animated musical show that doubles as a civics lesson. The series features artists like H.E.R., Lin-Manuel Miranda, Janelle Monáe, and poet Amanda Gorman, who perform original songs and compositions. These songs serve as a call for audiences to reevaluate their understanding of what government, citizenship, and democracy stand for in today’s modern world. Episodes are only three minutes long, and the animation itself looks vibrant and interesting, so it’s sure to be an easy binge. Who wouldn’t want to learn about checks and balances if Hamilton’s Miranda and Daveed Diggs are teaching them through song?” [Saloni Gajjar] Read more about this and other new shows coming to your TV this month in our July TV preview.