Last week, I presented a relaxation training for therapists via webinar. Relaxation is all about being present in the moment, also known as mindfulness, or being mindful. In the training, one of my videos would not play, forcing me to improvise, be mindful in the moment and do something different. Since that training, I have been practicing being in the moment, slowing down to enjoy the beautiful moments in life. When we stop over processing our thoughts, usually about the future, we can be mindful and in the moment. Live each moment fully.