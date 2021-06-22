Hepatic stellate cells and NK cells in switch from dormancy to liver metastasis
The mechanisms involved in the switch from dormancy to metastasis in tumour cells remain unclear. A new study implicates natural killer (NK) cells in the regulation of development of liver metastases from breast cancer. Transplanting human and mouse breast cancer cells into mice revealed an increase in NK cells in the areas around the dormant tumour cells. Depleting NK cells in a mouse model led to increased liver metastases, whereas expanding the NK cell pool using IL-15 prevented hepatic metastases and maintained dormancy. In vitro observations indicated a role for NK cell-secreted IFNγ in maintaining dormancy. Activated hepatic stellate cell-induced quiescence of NK cells via secretion of CXCL12 was implicated in suppressing NK cell-sustained breast cancer dormancy in liver co-culture experiments.