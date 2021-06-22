Cancel
Cancer

Hepatic stellate cells and NK cells in switch from dormancy to liver metastasis

By Jordan Hindson
Nature.com
Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2021)Cite this article. The mechanisms involved in the switch from dormancy to metastasis in tumour cells remain unclear. A new study implicates natural killer (NK) cells in the regulation of development of liver metastases from breast cancer. Transplanting human and mouse breast cancer cells into mice revealed an increase in NK cells in the areas around the dormant tumour cells. Depleting NK cells in a mouse model led to increased liver metastases, whereas expanding the NK cell pool using IL-15 prevented hepatic metastases and maintained dormancy. In vitro observations indicated a role for NK cell-secreted IFNγ in maintaining dormancy. Activated hepatic stellate cell-induced quiescence of NK cells via secretion of CXCL12 was implicated in suppressing NK cell-sustained breast cancer dormancy in liver co-culture experiments.

#Cancer Cells#Liver Cancer#Breast Cancer#Nk Cells#Hepatic Stellate Cell#Nk
CancerScience Now

Resident Kupffer cells and neutrophils drive liver toxicity in cancer immunotherapy

You are currently viewing the abstract. Distinction between toxicity and antitumor effects. Immunotherapy is revolutionizing cancer treatment but is often restricted by toxicities. What distinguishes adverse events from concomitant antitumor reactions is poorly understood. Here, using anti-CD40 treatment in mice as a model of TH1-promoting immunotherapy, we showed that liver macrophages promoted local immune-related adverse events. Mechanistically, tissue-resident Kupffer cells mediated liver toxicity by sensing lymphocyte-derived IFN-γ and subsequently producing IL-12. Conversely, dendritic cells were dispensable for toxicity but drove tumor control. IL-12 and IFN-γ were not toxic themselves but prompted a neutrophil response that determined the severity of tissue damage. We observed activation of similar inflammatory pathways after anti–PD-1 and anti–CTLA-4 immunotherapies in mice and humans. These findings implicated macrophages and neutrophils as mediators and effectors of aberrant inflammation in TH1-promoting immunotherapy, suggesting distinct mechanisms of toxicity and antitumor immunity.
CancerGenetic Engineering News

CAR-NK Immunotherapy Targets Cancer Cells, Spares Healthy Cells Carrying Same Markers

Researchers at McMaster University have developed a form of cancer immunotherapy that uses cancer-killing natural killer (NK) cells genetically engineered outside the body to target and destroy cancer cells, including solid tumor types. Their in vitro studies showed that these chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-engineered NK cells can differentiate between cancer cells and healthy cells that are found in and around tumors, and destroy only the targeted cells. The team says that this ability of NK cells to distinguish the target cells from healthy cells that express similar markers suggest that CAR-NK therapeutic approaches may offer new promise for cancer immunotherapy.
CancerMedicalXpress

Researchers engineer cells to destroy malignant tumor cells but leave the rest alone

Researchers at McMaster University have developed a promising new cancer immunotherapy that uses cancer-killing cells genetically engineered outside the body to find and destroy malignant tumors. The modified "natural killer" cells can differentiate between cancer cells and healthy cells that are often intermingled in and around tumors, destroying only the...
ScienceNature.com

Correction: C3a and C5a facilitates the metastasis of myeloma cells by activating Nrf2

The original article has been corrected. Jiangsu Institute of Hematology, National Clinical Research Center for Hematologic Diseases, the First Affiliated Hospital of Soochow University, Key Laboratory of Thrombosis and Hemostasis under Ministry of Health, Collaborative Innovation Center of Hematology, Suzhou Institute of Blood and Marrow Transplantation, Suzhou, Jiangsu, China. Jie...
CancerPhys.org

Osmium activation in cancer cells

Cancer is a complex disease, and as such, there is no single way to tackle it. While cancer treatments are evolving toward personalized procedures, in most cases, standard chemotherapy treatments are still required. In chemotherapy, platinum drugs such as cisplatin (approved 42 years ago by FDA) are used, killing both cancerous and healthy cells and causing unwanted sided effects. In this regard, there is plenty of room for improvement for clinical treatments.
CancerEurekAlert

The shape of nanoparticles in body fluids may help identify the type of cancer

A recent study by scientists from Japanese universities has shown that the shape of cell-derived nanoparticles, known as "extracellular vesicles" (EVs), in body fluids could be a biomarker for identifying types of cancer. In the study, the scientists successfully measured the shape distributions of EVs derived from liver, breast, and colorectal cancer cells, showing that the shape distributions differ from one another. The findings were recently published in the journal Analytical Chemistry.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Deletion of an embryonic gene in liver cells completely wipes out bile ducts of newborn mice

Scientists from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine described a new phenomenon in which the deletion of a single gene involved in liver embryogenesis completely wipes out bile ducts of newborn mice. But despite a major defect in their bile excretion system, those animals don't die immediately after birth. Rather, they survive for up to eight months and remain physically active, if small and yellow-tinted.
CancerNews-Medical.net

A new method for generating metabolic profiles of single cells

Scientists from the European Molecular Biology Laboratory (EMBL) and the German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ) have presented a new method for generating metabolic profiles of individual cells. The method, which combines fluorescence microscopy and a specific form of mass spectroscopy, can analyze over a hundred metabolites and lipids from more than a thousand individual cells per hour. Researchers expect the method to better answer a variety of biomedical questions in the future.
CancerScience Now

Bacterial cytoplasmic membranes synergistically enhance the antitumor activity of autologous cancer vaccines

You are currently viewing the abstract. Cancer vaccines based on resected tumors from patients have gained great interest as an individualized cancer treatment strategy. However, eliciting a robust therapeutic effect with personalized vaccines remains a challenge because of the weak immunogenicity of autologous tumor antigens. Utilizing exogenous prokaryotic constituents that act as adjuvants to enhance immunogenicity is a promising strategy to overcome this limitation. However, nonspecific stimulation of the immune system may elicit an undesirable immunopathological state. To specifically trigger sufficient antitumor reactivity without notable adverse effects, we developed an antigen and adjuvant codelivery nanoparticle vaccine based on Escherichia coli cytoplasmic membranes (EMs) and tumor cell membranes (TMs) from resected autologous tumor tissue. Introduction of the EM into the hybrid membrane nanoparticle vaccines (HM-NPs) induced dendritic cell maturation, thus activating splenic T cells. HM-NPs showed efficacy in immunogenic CT26 colon and 4T1 breast tumor mouse models and also efficiently induced tumor regression in B16-F10 melanoma and EMT6 breast tumor mouse models. Furthermore, HM-NPs provoked a strong tumor-specific immune response, which not only extended postoperative animal survival but also conferred long-term protection (up to 3 months) against tumor rechallenge in a CT26 colon tumor mouse model. Specific depletion of different immune cell populations revealed that CD8+ T and NK cells were crucial to the vaccine-elicited tumor regression. Individualized autologous tumor antigen vaccines based on effective activation of the innate immune system by bacterial cytoplasmic membranes hold great potential for personalized treatment of postoperative patients with cancer.
CancerScience Daily

Potential marker for success of immunotherapy in the treatment of lung cancer

Lung cancer has the highest mortality rate of all cancers, and treatment options are extremely limited, especially for patients with oncogenic mutations in the KRAS gene. A great deal of hope was invested in the licensing of immune checkpoint inhibitors, but the reality is that some patients respond very well to this treatment while it is completely ineffective in others. In a paper just published in Science Translational Medicine, a MedUni Vienna research group led by Herwig Moll (Center for Physiology and Pharmacology) identified a potential marker for the success of immunotherapy in lung cancer patients and explained the underlying molecular processes.
Cancergreenmedinfo.com

Anti-cancer effects of baicalein on cervical carcinoma cells through down-regulation of the ERK/p38/MAPK pathway.

Y H Luo, L Zhang, M Y Wang, J Fang, J Y Xia, X L Yu. The objective of this study was to investigate the effects of baicalein on apoptosis of HeLa human cervical cancer (CC) cells and to elucidate the underlying mechanism. HeLa cells were treated with 20, 50, 100, or 200μmol/L baicalein for 24, 36, and 48 hours, and CCK-8 assays were used to detect cell viability, and flow cytometry was performed to assess apoptosis rate. Reverse-transcription quantitative PCR was used to measure ERK1/2, p38, and JNK mRNA levels in HeLa cells, and western blotting was performed tomeasure ERK1/2, p38, and JNK protein levels. The CCK-8 assay showed that the OD value of HeLa cells gradually decreased with increasing baicalein concentrations (P<0.01) and treatment time (P<0.01). These results indicated a negative time- and dose-dependent effect of baicalein on HeLa cells. Baicalein treatment of HeLa cells significantly increased apoptosis rate (P<0.01). In HeLa cells treated with 50 or 200μmol/L baicalein for 24 h, expression levels of ERK1/2 and p38 mRNA were significantly reduced, whereas that of JNK mRNA was increased (P<0.01). The levels of phosphorylated ERK1/2 and p38 were significantly reduced, and the level of JNK protein was increased (P<0.01). Taken together, baicalein appeared to exert anti-cancer effects on HeLa cells through induction of apoptosis and regulation of the ERK/p38/mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway.
CancerGenetic Engineering News

PPIs Sensitize Cancer Cells to Radiation Therapy to Improve Tumor Control

Researchers from the Baylor College of Medicine say they have discovered a new use for proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) as sensitizers of cancer cells to radiation therapy to improve tumor control. PPIs, which reduce stomach acid, are used to treat gastroesophageal reflux disease, peptic ulcer disease, and Zollinger–Ellison syndrome. The...
CancerEurekAlert

Study identifies gut microbes associated with toxicity to combined checkpoint inhibitors in melanoma patients

HOUSTON - Researchers from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center found specific intestinal microbiota signatures correlate with high-grade adverse events and response to combined CTLA-4 and PD-1 blockade treatment. The study, published today in Nature Medicine, also identified a potential new strategy to treat toxicity - while maintaining response - to combined immune checkpoint blockade through either IL-1R inhibition or manipulation of the gut microbiota.
Sciencegreenmedinfo.com

N-acetylcysteine alleviates ocular surface damage in STZ-induced diabetic mice.

N-acetylcysteine alleviates ocular surface damage in STZ-induced diabetic mice by inhibiting the ROS/NLRP3/Caspase-1/IL-1β signaling pathway. Diabetes mellitus (DM) induces damage to the ocular surface, which leads to vision decline. In the current study, we investigated whether N-acetylcysteine (NAC) plays a protective role in diabetes-induced ocular surface damage. The diabetic mice model was treated with 0.3% NAC topically. Corneal epithelial integrity, tear volume and corneal sensitivity were examined by sodium fluorescein staining, phenol red cotton thread and esthesiometer respectively. The level of reactive oxygen species (ROS) was measured with 2',7-dichlorofluorescein diacetate. The expression of NLRP3, IL-1β and caspase-1 were evaluated by RT-PCR, western blot and immunostaining. The level of SOD1 was assessed by RT-PCR. We found that the expression of NLRP3, IL-1β and caspase-1 were elevated in diabetic cornea and conjunctiva. Treatment with NAC improved corneal epithelial integrity, increased tearproduction and corneal sensitivity in diabetic mice. Moreover, NAC markedly attenuated ROS accumulation and decreased NLRP3, IL-1β and caspase-1 levels in diabetic cornea and conjunctiva. These results suggest that NAC improves ocular surface damage in STZ-induced diabetic mice, which may be related to the inhibition of the ROS/NLRP3/Caspase-1/IL-1β signaling pathway.
CancerNature.com

Orchestration of myeloid-derived suppressor cells in the tumor microenvironment by ubiquitous cellular protein TCTP released by tumor cells

One of most challenging issues in tumor immunology is a better understanding of the dynamics in the accumulation of myeloid-derived suppressor cells (MDSCs) in the tumor microenvironment (TIME), as this would lead to the development of new cancer therapeutics. Here, we show that translationally controlled tumor protein (TCTP) released by dying tumor cells is an immunomodulator crucial to full-blown MDSC accumulation in the TIME. We provide evidence that extracellular TCTP mediates recruitment of the polymorphonuclear MDSC (PMN-MDSC) population in the TIME via activation of Toll-like receptor-2. As further proof of principle, we show that inhibition of TCTP suppresses PMN-MDSC accumulation and tumor growth. In human cancers, we find an elevation of TCTP and an inverse correlation of TCTP gene dosage with antitumor immune signatures and clinical prognosis. This study reveals the hitherto poorly understood mechanism of the MDSC dynamics in the TIME, offering a new rationale for cancer immunotherapy.
CancerEurekAlert

Oncotarget: Urine RNA reveal tumor markers for human bladder cancer

Oncotarget published "Transcriptome analyses of urine RNA reveal tumor markers for human bladder cancer: validated amplicons for RT-qPCR-based detection" which reported that in case of bladder cancer, urine RNA represents an early potentially useful diagnostic marker. Here the authors describe a systematic deep transcriptome analysis of representative pools of urine...
Cancerscitechdaily.com

Potential Treatment May Prevent Cancer Cells From Hijacking Metabolic Pathways

High-risk neuroblastoma is an aggressive childhood cancer with poor treatment outcomes. Despite intensive chemotherapy and radiotherapy, less than 50 percent of these children survive for five years. While the genetics of human neuroblastoma have been extensively studied, actionable therapeutics are limited. Now researchers in the Feng lab at Boston University...
CancerNews-Medical.net

Genetic map reveals potential new treatment for aggressive childhood brain tumor

A genetic map of an aggressive childhood brain tumor called medulloblastoma has helped researchers identify a new generation anti-cancer drug that can be repurposed as an effective treatment for the disease. This international collaboration, led by researchers from The University of Queensland's (UQ) Diamantina Institute and WEHI in Melbourne, could...

