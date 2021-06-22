Cancel
From the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting

By David Killock
Nature.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNature Reviews Clinical Oncology (2021)Cite this article. The 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting, the 57th in the society’s history, was only the second to be held virtually. We at Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology — and undoubtedly many other delegates — miss the excitement and interactions that in-person meetings provide. Nevertheless, the apparently greater accessibility afforded by the online format seems highly relevant to the theme of the 2021 meeting. This year’s president, Lori J. Pierce, put equity at the forefront with the aim of including ‘Every patient. Every day. Everywhere.’, across all three pillars of ASCO’s mission — research, education and quality care. Hence, several sessions were devoted to identifying and addressing disparities in clinical oncology, for the benefit of not only under-represented and underserved groups but also the community as a whole.

www.nature.com
ScienceNature.com

Preoperative nomogram for microvascular invasion prediction based on clinical database in hepatocellular carcinoma

The presence of microvascular invasion (MVI) is a critical determinant of early hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) recurrence and prognosis. We developed a nomogram model integrating clinical laboratory examinations and radiological imaging results from our clinical database to predict microvascular invasion presence at preoperation in HCC patients. 242 patients with pathologically confirmed HCC at the Ningbo Medical Centre Lihuili Hospital from September 2015 to January 2021 were included in this study. Baseline clinical laboratory examinations and radiological imaging results were collected from our clinical database. LASSO regression analysis model was used to construct data dimensionality reduction and elements selection. Multivariate logistic regression analysis was performed to identify the independent risk factors associated with MVI and finally a nomogram for predicting MVI presence of HCC was established. Nomogram performance was assessed via internal validation and calibration curve statistics. Decision curve analysis (DCA) was conducted to determine the clinical usefulness of the nomogram model by quantifying the net benefits along with the increase in threshold probabilities. Survival analysis indicated that the probability of overall survival (OS) and recurrence-free survival (RFS) were significantly different between patients with MVI and without MVI (P < 0.05). Histopathologically identified MVI was found in 117 of 242 patients (48.3%). The preoperative factors associated with MVI were large tumor diameter (OR = 1.271, 95%CI: 1.137–1.420, P < 0.001), AFP level greater than 20 ng/mL (20–400 vs. ≤ 20, OR = 2.025, 95%CI: 1.056–3.885, P = 0.034; > 400 vs. ≤ 20, OR = 3.281, 95%CI: 1.661–6.480, P = 0.001), total bilirubin level greater than 23 umol/l (OR = 2.247, 95%CI: 1.037–4.868, P = 0.040). Incorporating tumor diameter, AFP and TB, the nomogram achieved a better concordance index of 0.725 (95%CI: 0.661–0.788) in predicting MVI presence. Nomogram analysis showed that the total factor score ranged from 0 to 160, and the corresponding risk rate ranged from 0.20 to 0.90. The DCA showed that if the threshold probability was > 5%, using the nomogram to diagnose MVI could acquire much more benefit. And the net benefit of the nomogram model was higher than single variable within 0.3–0.8 of threshold probability. In summary, the presence of MVI is an independent prognostic risk factor for RFS. The nomogram detailed here can preoperatively predict MVI presence in HCC patients. Using the nomogram model may constitute a usefully clinical tool to guide a rational and personalized subsequent therapeutic choice.
Healthtargetedonc.com

Choueiri Discusses RCC Immunotherapy Updates at ASCO 2021

In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Toni K. Choueiri, MD, discussed the results of the KEYNOTE-564 trial as well as the potential effects of these findings. Immunotherapy-based regimens have been a major focus of research and clinical trials for the treatment of patients with renal cell carcinoma (RCC) in recent years due to the success seen with the use of immune checkpoint inhibitors, especially in the frontline setting. The focus remained on immunotherapy agents even at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting.

