Nivolumab plus chemotherapy for advanced gastric cancer and oesophageal adenocarcinoma

The debate continues as to how to define oligometastatic disease and whether it represents a unique stage between limited-stage and widely metastatic disease. The concept of oligometastastic disease, which refers to a disease state with limited metastatic burden, is not novel and was introduced more than 25 years ago.1 Aggressive treatment of oligometastatic disease can significantly extend survival in a number of tumor types. Resection of isolated brain metastases has been accepted as a standard approach across tumor types and the resection of liver metastases is an accepted practice during the treatment of oligometastatic colon cancer. However, debate continues as to how to define oligometastatic disease and whether it represents a unique stage between limited-stage and widely metastatic disease.