Marienville, PA

Featured Local Job: Mental Health Worker

By Tyler Ochs
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbraxas currently has an opening for a Mental Health Worker at their Marienville facility. Compensation Base: $14.84 per hour – $23.87 per hour. Equal Opportunity Employer. Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities and community-based programs for troubled youth and their families. We offer a wide array of services to include life skills, mental health services, cognitive behavioral therapy, family counseling, drug and alcohol treatment, case management services, recreational activities as well as vocational and educational services. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching or just want to make a difference, we have a career path for you. Help change lives at Abraxas Youth and Family Services.

