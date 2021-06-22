Secret Service agent rescues woman on Broadkill Beach

MCMINNVILLE, Ore. (PRWEB) June 30, 2021. Unique Wire, LLC is very excited to announce the arrival of a new team member, Ian McIntyre. Ian McIntyre has over 20 years of experience in the U.S. Secret Service, primarily investigating cases of fraud and counterfeiting. McIntyre began his career with the U.S. Secret Service in 2000, where he was assigned as a special agent to the Financial Crimes and Counterfeit Currency squads. In 2005, he moved into a position as the senior special agent of the Reagan protective division, specifically on the protection of former First Lady Nancy Reagan. McIntyre then served for seven years on the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force as the direct liaison between the FBI and the U.S. Secret Service in New Mexico. It was there that he completed his Basic and Advanced Computer Evidence Recovery Techniques and Cell Phone Forensics training. In 2015, McIntyre moved into the U.S. Secret Service Cell Phone Forensics Facility in Tulsa, Oklahoma. There, he completed the Advanced Cell Phone Forensics training and was the top performer from 2017-18 in mobile device forensics compared to all U.S. Secret Service examiners. Finally, before joining our team, McIntyre worked for three years in the Electronic Crimes and Network Intrusion unit in Phoenix, Arizona, where he completed Basic and Advanced Network Intrusion training and was recognized with excellent reviews and numerous awards for exceptional performance in carrying out cyber missions. Since leaving the U.S. Secret Service, McIntyre has stayed in the Phoenix metro area. In his free time, he enjoys fishing and working out with his three sons.