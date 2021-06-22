Cancel
Secret Service agent rescues woman on Broadkill Beach

By Ryan Mavity
Cape Gazette
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJune 18 was supposed to be a day off for Matthew Schierloh. Normally, Schierloh lives life always on guard; as an agent in the U.S. Secret Service, he has to be. His wife, Jessica, said going to the beach is the way he likes to decompress and relax. Matthew had just returned from a trip to Belgium, and the family, which includes their two children, decided to take a day at the beach. The Schierlohs have several family members who live around Milton, so Broadkill Beach is where they like to go.

