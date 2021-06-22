Morven Juneteenth celebration connects communities

Anson’s first “Unity Amongst the Communities: Juneteenth” event brought together residents of Anson and surrounding counties for a night of dances, performances and fun to celebrate the history of Juneteenth. Contributed Photo

MORVEN — Community members, residents and children gathered together to celebrate Juneteenth at Anson’s first “Unity Amongst the Communities: Juneteenth” event on June 19 at the Lemuel Center in Morven.

Lilesville native Miriam D. Liles, also known as Meme, is the CEO of Unlimited Promotions, which hosted the Juneteenth event. The even brought together not only Anson, but surrounding counties of Richmond, Stanly and Union, to unite as one and remember the significant day in history.

Also known as Freedom Day and Jubilee Day, June 19 commemorates the same day in 1865 when the last of the nation’s enslaved people were given their freedom.

Union soldiers, led by Major General Grander, arrived in Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865, officially declaring that the enslaved people they were now free, despite the efforts of slave owners who had not acknowledged President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation which was issued two years prior.

On June 17, President Joe Biden signed a bill to recognize Juneteenth as a federal holiday with federal employees observing the holiday for the first time on Friday. The last time a new federal holiday was created was in 1983, when the third Monday in January was declared as Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

“Great nations don’t ignore their most painful moments,” Biden said during the signing ceremony. “Great nations don’t walk away, we come to terms with the mistakes we made. And remembering those moments, we begin to heal and grow stronger.”

The Juneteenth event in Morven included several activities for all ages: talent show, block party, music, moon bounce, food, basketball, arts and crafts. There were special gust appearances from the Black Panther and Spiderman for the children.

DJ Starchild performed at the Unity Juneteenth Celebration as well as other musical guests and motivational speakers.