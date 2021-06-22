Q2 2020 Parolees Recap: Who was paroled in Illinois ZIP code 62821?

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southeastern Will County in northeastern Illinois... Kankakee County in northeastern Illinois... Ford County in east central Illinois... Iroquois County in east central Illinois... West central Newton County in northwestern Indiana... * Until 545 PM CDT. * At 449 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Manteno to 7 miles east of Cullom to near Piper City to Farmer City, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include... Kankakee, Park Forest, Bourbonnais, Bradley, Steger, Manteno, Watseka, Paxton, Peotone, Gibson City, Momence, Gilman, Herscher, Clifton, Milford, Crete, University Park, Monee, Beecher and Limestone. Including the following interstate... I-57 between mile markers 258 and 338. This includes... Governors State University, Kankakee Community College, Kankakee County Fairgrounds and Speedway, Kankakee River State Park, Olivet Nazarine University, and Will County Fairgrounds.