Joshua Jenkins has his third project of the year out, and you get the best of both worlds on “Strange.” As we heard on his previous drops this year, Jenkins works within varying degrees of substance on his songs, ranging from very meaningful tracks to healthy flexes that reflect where he came from and the swagger that possesses. “Strange” mixes those, with production from Spacecrime and Regal that have different feels altogether. The project shows Jenkins’ ability to handle beats and different topics with ease, weaving the two styles together seamlessly. It’s the latest addition to a catalog that is making waves this year, and you can listen to “Strange” here below: