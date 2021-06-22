Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

In significant update to the Provider Relief Fund, HHS sets new deadlines for providers to spend PRF grant money and report uses

By The National Law Review
healthleadersmedia.com
 17 days ago

On June 11, 2021, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (“HHS”) released revised COVID-19 Provider Relief Fund (“PRF”) Reporting Requirements, superseding all prior versions of reporting requirements issued by HHS, along with associated revised PRF FAQs, Reporting Portal FAQs, and a Reporting Portal Registration User Guide that each make conforming changes. The updated Reporting Requirements come just three weeks prior to when PRF recipients would have been required to expend all received funds and when reporting was scheduled to commence (July 1, 2021).

www.healthleadersmedia.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prf#Nursing Home#Deadlines#The Provider Relief Fund#Prf Faqs#Reporting Portal Faqs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
Country
Norway
News Break
Moderna
News Break
Politics
News Break
HHS
News Break
Nursing Homes
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Health Servicesnashvillemedicalnews.com

AHA urges HHS to extend hospitals' deadline to spend PRF payments

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services 200 Independence Avenue, S.W. On behalf of our nearly 5,000 member hospitals, health systems and other health care organizations, and our clinician partners - including more than 270,000 affiliated physicians, 2 million nurses and other caregivers - and the 43,000 health care leaders who belong to our professional membership groups, we urge you to allow providers that received funding prior to June 30, 2020 to use their COVID-19 Provider Relief Fund (PRF) payments through the end of the COVID-19 public health emergency (PHE) or, at a minimum, through the end of 2021. Moreover, we support HHS continuing to allow those providers that received phase 3 funding in early 2021 to continue to utilize those funds through June 30, 2022.
Public HealthPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Franchot: ‘Morally And Fiscally Prudent’ To Provide Continued Oversight Over Use Of Pandemic Relief Funds

Comptroller Peter Franchot Wednesday emphasized the importance of ensuring accountability and continued oversight over the distribution of the billions of dollars in pandemic assistance that Maryland’s businesses received from both the state and federal government over the past 14 months. “With so many taxpayer dollars being disbursed, it is both morally and fiscally prudent that […] The post Franchot: ‘Morally And Fiscally Prudent’ To Provide Continued Oversight Over Use Of Pandemic Relief Funds appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Tinley Park, ILsouthcooknews.com

HHS provides $12.2 million to businesses in Tinley Park under CARES Act

Through the fourth quarter of 2020, businesses in Tinley Park received $12.2 million in health-related relief from the CARES Act issued by the Department of Health and Human Services. According to numbers reported through the fourth quarter of 2020, businesses in Illinois received $5.2 billion in health-related relief from the...
Willow Springs, ILsouthcooknews.com

HHS provides $70,627 to businesses in Willow Springs under CARES Act

Through the fourth quarter of 2020, businesses in Willow Springs received $70,627 in health-related relief from the CARES Act issued by the Department of Health and Human Services. According to numbers reported through the fourth quarter of 2020, businesses in Illinois received $5.2 billion in health-related relief from the CARES...
Public Healthscmagazine.com

HHS urges providers to secure PACS vulnerabilities exposing medical images

Health care entities should review system inventories to find Picture Archiving Communication Systems (PACS) and ensure all vulnerabilities are patched or protected from public access, according to a recent Department of Health and Human Services alert. HHS provided a non-exhaustive list of impacted PACS, which includes some of the most...
Albany, NYPress-Republican

Deadline looms for pandemic relief funds

ALBANY — Hundreds of local governments across New York are getting guidance for applying for federal economic recovery funds intended to fortify them as they strive to rebuild from the fiscal toll taken by the coronavirus pandemic. The American Rescue Plan Act funds add up to $774 million for New...
Health Serviceshealthleadersmedia.com

Distinctive nurse residency program to address nursing shortage, burn out

As the United States faces a widespread shortage of nurses, UW Health has started an ambulatory nurse residency program aimed to help new nurses begin their first professional nursing job and avoid burn out. This 12-month program began in February 2021 and was designed by UW Health for new nurses who just finished nursing school, placing them in a clinic setting (ambulatory) with a mentor (preceptor) to learn the job in a real-world setting. Additionally, the nurses take two nursing classes a month.
Health Serviceshealthleadersmedia.com

The U.S. health system was already falling short. Then Covid-19 happened.

Take a long enough lens — say, 25 years — and it seems as though health care in America is inarguably getting better. People are living longer than they did a quarter century ago. The burden of disease, a metric that includes premature deaths and disability, has dropped. The number of avoidable hospitalizations and hospital errors is lower.
Missouri Statehealthleadersmedia.com

Kansas City-region ICU nurse talks COVID-19 burnout as Missouri sees rise in cases

Almost 16 months into the pandemic, COVID-19 fatigue is real. For the nurses caring for new COVID-19 patients, many are feeling the burnout. "We've kind of experienced a bit of a rollercoaster ride," said Kristin Sollars, an ICU nurse at St. Luke's Health System. Nurses are seeing a rise in cases in Missouri, which leads the nation in new coronavirus cases per capita.
Healthwsiu.org

Pritzker Signs Law Extending Grant Program for Behavioral Health Services

Illinois must develop a plan to continue a grant program for Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics by January 2022. Governor JB Pritzker signed the legislation, which will extend a grant program that provides funding for behavioral health providers. Some providers have already begun to been receiving CCBHC funding through federal grants.
Healthhealthleadersmedia.com

Costco approach could have saved Medicare $2.6 billion in drug spending, USC analysis shows

Medicare spent billions more money on generic drugs for its beneficiaries than warehouse chain Costco did for the same drugs, according to an analysis published Tuesday. This overspending hit $2.6 billion in 2018, Erin Trish, associate director of the University of Southern California's Schaeffer Center for Health Policy and Economics, and colleagues wrote in a letter to the Journal of the American Medical Association's JAMA internal Medicine.
Mount Olive, ILilbusinessdaily.com

HHS provides $3,904 to businesses in Mount Olive under CARES Act

Through the fourth quarter of 2020, two businesses in Mount Olive received $3,904 in health-related relief from the CARES Act issued by the Department of Health and Human Services. According to numbers reported through the fourth quarter of 2020, businesses in Illinois received $5.2 billion in health-related relief from the...
U.S. Politicshealthleadersmedia.com

Opinion: Republicans' narrow healthcare window

When the Supreme Court rejected a long-shot challenge to Obamacare last month, it closed off the last remaining avenue to take down the law. The event should force Republicans into a long-overdue conversation about what approach to health care they want — and they should have it before Democrats strike again.
Healthskillednursingnews.com

Updated PRF Guidelines, Portal Available for Providers

With the Provider Relief Fund (PRF) portal opened as of July 1, the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) issued guidance updates from those initially released June 11, aimed at those looking to submit their reports. Webinars on updated reporting requirements start today with HRSA at 3 p.m. ET and...
Pullman, WAhealthleadersmedia.com

Public to vote on expansion of Pullman Regional Hospital district

Pullman Regional Hospital will ask the public to vote on expanding the hospital’s taxing district in November. The hospital’s board of commissioners on Wednesday officially voted to place the issue on a special election ballot. The expansion vote would include 1,670 voters in the Pullman School District boundary who are not in the hospital’s current taxing district. The current district only includes property within the city limits of Pullman.
Public HealthHawaii Tribune-Herald

More detailed school COVID reports mandated

A bill that requires the state Department of Education to publish a weekly report enumerating COVID-19 cases on school campuses is now law despite Gov. David Ige’s veto of the measure. Ige on Tuesday announced he had vetoed 26 of the 28 bills on his intent-to-veto list, including Senate Bill...

Comments / 0

Community Policy