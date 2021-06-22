Cancel
CDC says U.S. young adults less likely to take COVID-19 vaccine

By KFGO / Associated Press
healthleadersmedia.com
 17 days ago

Younger adults are seeking out COVID-19 vaccines at a slower rate than older adults, and if that pace of vaccination continues through August, vaccine coverage among younger adults will not reach levels achieved with older adults, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported on Monday. The agency said more work is needed to increase vaccination rates among younger adults to reduce COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths.

www.healthleadersmedia.com
Public Healthmymixfm.com

U.S. administers 324 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines – CDC

(Reuters) – The United States has administered 324,414,371 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Monday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Monday. The figure is up from the 323,327,328 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by June 27...
Public HealthPosted by
CBS News

CDC says U.S. COVID-19 infections are up 10% this week

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say new COVID-19 infections are up 10% in the U.S. this week as many Americans plan to travel for the July 4 holiday. Dr. Bob Lahita, director of the Institute for Autoimmune and Rheumatic Diseases at St. Joseph Health, joined CBSN to discuss the latest developments, which could be because of lagging vaccination rates and spread of the more contagious Delta variant.
Cancersurvivornet.com

Adolescent and Young Adult Cancer Survivors Are Reluctant to Get the COVID-19 Vaccine; What Survivors Need to Know About the Vaccine

A new study shows that cancer survivors diagnosed as adolescents or young adults (aged 15 – 39) are reluctant to get the COVID-19 vaccine. People battling cancer may have a blunted immune system due to cancer treatments, making them more susceptible to COVID-19. The pandemic has changed surgery and hospital protocols, which can impact cancer survivors and fighters.
HealthKAAL-TV

Mayo Clinic encouraging HPV vaccines

(ABC 6 News) - Mayo Clinic is joining forces with other cancer centers urging individuals to get their HPV vaccinations. They say HPV causes several types of cancers, and nearly everyone gets infected with HPV by age 50. It is recommended that patients start their two-dose HPV vaccine series at...
Health Serviceshealthleadersmedia.com

The U.S. health system was already falling short. Then Covid-19 happened.

Take a long enough lens — say, 25 years — and it seems as though health care in America is inarguably getting better. People are living longer than they did a quarter century ago. The burden of disease, a metric that includes premature deaths and disability, has dropped. The number of avoidable hospitalizations and hospital errors is lower.
Public Healthkhn.org

Drug Cocktails Reduce Risk Of Dying From Covid, Research Shows

Combining tocilizumab and sarilumab along with corticosteroids reduced the risk of death by 17% compared with corticosteroids alone. The World Health Organization (WHO) today recommended the use of anti-inflammatory monoclonal antibodies—tocilizumab and sarilumab—alongside corticosteroids for treating patients who have severe or critical COVID-19 infections. ... They found that the interleukin-6 antagonists tocilizumab and sarilumab reduced the risk of death and the need for mechanical ventilation. The WHO coordinated the study, which included partners from the United Kingdom. (Schnirring, 7/6)
Public Healthhealthleadersmedia.com

Delta now dominant coronavirus variant in the U.S., CDC says

A highly contagious variant of the novel coronavirus that was initially identified in India is now the dominant strain in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. #1 — 'COVID arm' rash seen after Moderna vaccine annoying but harmless, doctors say. An angry red rash...
ScienceUS News and World Report

Rare 'Breakthrough' COVID Infections in Vaccinated Are Milder: Study

TUESDAY, July 6, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Folks who suffer a rare "breakthrough" coronavirus infection after getting the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine will not get as sick and, importantly, are much less likely to pass the coronavirus on to others, a new study shows. It's very unlikely that a person...
Health Serviceshealthleadersmedia.com

Distinctive nurse residency program to address nursing shortage, burn out

As the United States faces a widespread shortage of nurses, UW Health has started an ambulatory nurse residency program aimed to help new nurses begin their first professional nursing job and avoid burn out. This 12-month program began in February 2021 and was designed by UW Health for new nurses who just finished nursing school, placing them in a clinic setting (ambulatory) with a mentor (preceptor) to learn the job in a real-world setting. Additionally, the nurses take two nursing classes a month.
Madison, WIWSAW

CDC not currently recommending boosters for COVID-19 vaccines

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that at this time they are not recommending booster doses of any of the COVID-19 vaccines currently in use in the United States. Dr. Jim Conway, the medical director of the UW Health Immunization Program, and professor of...
Missouri Statehealthleadersmedia.com

Kansas City-region ICU nurse talks COVID-19 burnout as Missouri sees rise in cases

Almost 16 months into the pandemic, COVID-19 fatigue is real. For the nurses caring for new COVID-19 patients, many are feeling the burnout. "We've kind of experienced a bit of a rollercoaster ride," said Kristin Sollars, an ICU nurse at St. Luke's Health System. Nurses are seeing a rise in cases in Missouri, which leads the nation in new coronavirus cases per capita.
PharmaceuticalsAppeal-Democrat

How worried should fully vaccinated people be about the delta variant?

If you’re fully vaccinated, how worried should you be about the delta variant of the coronavirus?. There is widespread scientific consensus that fully vaccinated people have an excellent chance of being protected from severe illness or death from any coronavirus strain, including delta. In Los Angeles County, 99.8% of people who have died from the coronavirus since December have not been vaccinated.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

The CDC Says 1 in 10 People Who Got Pfizer or Moderna Made This Mistake

COVID vaccinations have taken off in the U.S. over the last six months. More than 321 million doses have been administered throughout the country—and a majority of those have been the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Over 176 million doses of Pfizer and 132 million doses of Moderna have been given, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, more people getting these two vaccines means that more people are at risk for making a major mistake with their vaccination. The CDC says more than 1 in 10 people who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine have missed their second dose, even though both vaccines require two doses for full vaccination.

