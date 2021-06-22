CDC says U.S. young adults less likely to take COVID-19 vaccine
Younger adults are seeking out COVID-19 vaccines at a slower rate than older adults, and if that pace of vaccination continues through August, vaccine coverage among younger adults will not reach levels achieved with older adults, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported on Monday. The agency said more work is needed to increase vaccination rates among younger adults to reduce COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths.www.healthleadersmedia.com