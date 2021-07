Anthony Joshua is finally set to move on with his heavyweight title reign. The unified heavyweight titlist will next face unbeaten WBO mandatory challenger Oleksandr Usyk, with their long-discussed matchup due to take place September 25 and likely at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. It’s not the fight that was targeted by Joshua at the start of 2021 but the next one he gladly accepts in light of events that otherwise consumed far too much of his time.